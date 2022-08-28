"Smart Man KSI" - Jake Paul says KSI is smart for not calling him out after beating both Swarmz and Pineda

Jake Paul has responded to KSI not calling him out following his fights against Swarmz and Luis Alcaraz Pineda.

'The Nightmare' fought two opponents in one night at the O2 Arena in front of a sold-out crowd last night (August 27). Although 'JJ's' fights were less than impressive, the rest of the fights on the card were thrilling KO fests. Fans loved the first Misfits Boxing card and were asking for more.

Following his win over Pineda in the main event, 'The Nightmare' called out a number of fighters including Salt Papi, Slim, and Austin McBroom. However, he did not call out Jake Paul.

In response, Paul tweeted:

"Smart man KSI is not calling me out. He knows the truth."

KSI did not call out Paul because the American has way more experience in the ring and has been fighting for the last three years.

'The Nightmare', on the other hand, just returned to the ring after three years and had to get a warm-up fight in to shake off the ring rust. Fans did not get to see much out of him since both his opponents were way below his level.

KSI has already announced that he will return to the ring in January next year but has not finalized his opponent yet. One thing is for sure though, he will not be fighting Paul anytime soon.

Take a look at the tweet by Paul:

Jake Paul @jakepaul Smart man KSI is not calling me out. He knows the truth. Smart man KSI is not calling me out. He knows the truth.

Jake Paul has finalised his next opponent and will announce his fight in this week

Following the KSI vs. Swarmz and KSI vs. Pineda card, Jake Paul revealed that he will fight in October against a professional boxer with a winning record.

'The Problem Child' announced on Twitter that he has finalized a very strong opponent for his next fight and will announce it this week. Here's what Paul tweeted:

"Just got the call. Massive opponent announcement this week. October"

Take a look at the tweet:

Jake Paul @jakepaul



Massive opponent announcement this week.



October Just got the call.Massive opponent announcement this week.October Just got the call. Massive opponent announcement this week.October🎯

His promotional company Most Valuable Promotions offered some more insight into the fight. They stated the fact that Paul will be the underdog going into the fight.

"Next week we will announce JAKE PAUL’s next opponent. @jakepaul will almost certainly be the underdog. He knows that and he wants that."

Paul is very serious about his boxing career and has also made his plans of challenging for a world title known. Fans are excited to see who 'The Problem Child' picks for his next fight.

Take a look at the tweet by MVP:

Most Valuable Promotions @MostVpromotions Next week we will announce JAKE PAUL’s next opponent. @jakepaul will almost certainly be the underdog. He knows that and he wants that. Next week we will announce JAKE PAUL’s next opponent. @jakepaul will almost certainly be the underdog. He knows that and he wants that.

