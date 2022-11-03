Jake Paul's coach BJ Flores has offered his take on a potential fight against Tommy Fury.

It is worth noting that 'The Problem Child' had been booked to fight Tommy Fury twice in the past. However, on both occasions, the fight fell through. Their first encounter was scheduled for December last year, but Fury pulled out due to an injury.

Paul vs. Fury was booked again for August this year, however, 'TNT' was denied entry into the United States, causing the fight to fall apart yet again. Hence, BJ Flores has suggested that he would not want Jake Paul to fight the Brit.

According to BJ Flores, it is weird that Tommy Fury pulled out of the fight on both occasions and should not be given a third chance. During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, he said:

"I would rather not, honestly. I feel like you know, a cat can't change its stripes sometimes and whatever. Maybe its out of his control. Maybe he really couldn't get into the country. Maybe he really did suffer a real injury the other time. I don't know but it just seems kinda weird to me."

Watch BJ Flores' interview with Ariel Helwani below:

Tommy Fury wants to fight Jake Paul in the United Kingdom

Tommy Fury recently called out 'The Problem Child' for a fight in the United Kingdom. As mentioned earlier, their second scheduled bout was canceled after 'TNT' was denied entry into the United States, and it seems like Fury has come up with a solution to make the fight happen.

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Tommy Fury spoke about fighting Paul in the United Kingdom. While suggesting that a potential fight against Jake Paul in his home country would easily break all records because of their popularity, Fury said:

"I don't believe that there's anybody in this country that wouldn't come to this fight. I think over here that would break all records because Jake is very popular over here. You know, my popularity lies here in the UK. So yeah, I think definitely we could draw 70,000 for that."

Watch Tommy Fury's full interview below:

Poll : 0 votes