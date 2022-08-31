Watch: Jake Paul's girlfriend Julia Rose trolls Katie Taylor over Amanda Serrano rematch- "Katie Capper, Oh we should call her that"

Jake Paul's girlfriend Julia Rose has mocked Katie Taylor regarding a rematch against Amanda Serrano.

Taylor took on Serrano earlier this year in April. The bout was hyped as the biggest women's boxing match ever and certainly lived up to it. 'KT' ended up winning the bout via a split decision, and the fans want to see them run it back again.

Interestingly, Jake Paul has revealed that his team offered Katie Taylor $2 million for a rematch against Serrano at 126lbs, which is the Puerto Rican boxer's natural weight class. However, Taylor turned it down, suggesting the offer was 'absurd' since their first fight was at 135lbs, and the rematch should also be at the same weight.

Now, during a recent episode of BS w/Jake Paul, the girlfriend of 'The Problem Child', Julia Rose trolled Taylor for a rematch against Amanda Serrano by saying:

"Where you at Katie Taylor?.... Katie Capper, oh we should call her that from now."

Watch the full episode below:

Eddie Hearn talks about Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor 2

As mentioned earlier, a potential rematch between Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor is something that the boxing world is looking forward to. However, with both fighters refusing to fight in their opponent's original weight class, the rematch seems increasingly unlikely.

Moreover, 'The Real Deal' is currently set to take on Sarah Mahfoud on September 4 on the undercard of Joe Joyce vs. Joseph Parker. Serrano will defend her WBC, WBO, and IBO Featherweight Championships and attempt to add Mahfoud's IBF Featherweight Championship to her collection.

Speaking about the potential rematch during his appearance on The DAZN Boxing Show, the head of Matchroom Boxing promotions suggested that it would be dangerous for Serrano to fight 'KT' again:

"When I say Serrano wouldn't take the rematch, I don't mean that disrespectfully, it's the truth. She's confirmed as well that she just wanted another fight. The problem is when you go and have back-to-back defeats, it puts your career in a different position... It's dangerous, because back to back defeats is never good for a career."

Watch Eddie Hearn's comments about Serrano below:

