"Keep underestimating me" - Jake Paul sends out a message amidst Anderson Silva fight rumors

Jake Paul sent out a message amidst rumors of a potential fight against Anderson Silva. Earlier this month, 'The Problem Child' announced that he would return to the ring in October this year against a professional boxer with a winning record.

Shortly after the KSI vs. Swarmz card, he announced that he had finalized his bout and rumors began spreading of his next opponent being Silva.

The internet shared their mixed reactions to Paul potentially fighting a 47-year-old former UFC Champion. 'The Problem Child' has not yet confirmed or denied the rumors. He recently sent out a message saying:

"The hardest role I ever had to play was dumb. Keep underestimating me."

Jake Paul was originally set to fight Tommy Fury on August 6th. However, the Brit pulled out of the fight for the second time in a row after he was not granted entry to the United States. He was replaced by professional boxer Hasim Rahman Jr. on short notice. The Rahman Jr. fight was canceled due to weight cutting issues.

'The Problem Child' then promised his fans that he would fight a professional boxer with a winning record. However, if the rumors are true, fans will not be happy to hear that he's fighting a retired UFC champion.

Take a look at the tweet by Paul:

Jake Paul @jakepaul The hardest role I ever had to play was dumb. Keep underestimating me. The hardest role I ever had to play was dumb. Keep underestimating me.

Jake Paul and Most Valuable Promotions troll KSI's opponent Luis Alcaraz Pineda for calling Paul out

Jake Paul's company Most Valuable Promotions trolled KSI's opponent Luis Alcaraz Pineda for calling out 'The Problem Child' to a fight. 'The Nightmare' completely dominated his Mexican opponent in a KO victory on August 27 at the O2 Arena in London. So when MVP heard that Pineda had called out Paul, they tweeted out saying:

"Ferocious boxer who almost beat KSI has called out Jake Paul. Should Jake fight Pineda in October to show the world he can beat a serious pro boxer like KSI did? Paul vs Pineda October 22?"

Take a look at the tweet:

Most Valuable Promotions @MostVpromotions Ferocious boxer who almost beat KSI has called out Jake Paul. Should Jake fight Pineda in October to show the world he can beat a serious pro boxer like KSI did?



Paul vs Pineda October 22? Ferocious boxer who almost beat KSI has called out Jake Paul. Should Jake fight Pineda in October to show the world he can beat a serious pro boxer like KSI did?Paul vs Pineda October 22?

Paul replied to the tweet:

"Maybe it’s time to finally test myself?"

Take a look at the tweet:

Jake Paul @jakepaul Most Valuable Promotions @MostVpromotions Ferocious boxer who almost beat KSI has called out Jake Paul. Should Jake fight Pineda in October to show the world he can beat a serious pro boxer like KSI did?



Paul vs Pineda October 22? Ferocious boxer who almost beat KSI has called out Jake Paul. Should Jake fight Pineda in October to show the world he can beat a serious pro boxer like KSI did?Paul vs Pineda October 22? Maybe it’s time to finally test myself? twitter.com/mostvpromotion… Maybe it’s time to finally test myself? twitter.com/mostvpromotion…

The Mexican looked far from impressive fighting against a YouTuber-turned-boxer in KSI. Many fans were disappointed by his performance.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Cunningham