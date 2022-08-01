"I get twice as many searches in his own country"- Jake Paul believes he should be the A-side in a potential clash against KSI

Jake Paul believes he will be the A-side if he ever fights KSI. Earlier this week in an interview, 'The Nightmare' said that he wants to be the A-side when he fights Paul so he can get the American to fight in England and at the weight that he chooses. During a recent interview with DAZN Boxing, they asked 'The Problem Child' what he thought of KSI's comments, to which he replied:

"He makes no money compared to me, I made $45 million boxing. I'm one of the top 5 highest-paid athletes under 25. The numbers speak for themselves... and I've built my PPV price up over time, something that he hasn't done. I've gone from $10 to 20 to 30 40 to 50 to 60....that's what I'm worth, I'm only charging what the market is paying."

He continued by saying he's a bigger star than KSI:

"The kid's an internet star, he's pushing 30 years old. You go online, you look at our Google search trends and compare our searches online. I s**t on him even in his own country. In the UK, I get twice as many searches as him even in his own country...he's not on the same level as me."

However, due to recent developments, Jake Paul's August 6 fight against Hasim Rahman Jr. has been canceled after Rahman Jr. pulled out of the fight. 'The Problem Child' will now eagerly watch KSI fight Alex Wassabi and determine who he will fight next.

KSI NEWS @ksinews_ KSI is aiming to fight Jake Paul next year. How many PPV sells do you think it will sell KSI is aiming to fight Jake Paul next year. How many PPV sells do you think it will sell 👀 https://t.co/9dLJ6HyO7g

Watch the interview below:

KSI calls out Jake Paul over high PPV price for his latest fight

KSI and Jake Paul continued their back and forth on Twitter. Over the last few days, the pair have been trash-talking and calling each other out. 'The Nightmare' was the one who started the feud by saying the PPV price for Paul's fight against Hasim Rahman Jr. was too high. In a recent tweet, the Brit reiterated his statement alongside a poster of Paul vs. Rahman Jr.:

"$60 PPV I PROMISE you all that my PPV this August 27th will be less than that"

Jake Paul replied saying:

"No shit dummy. You have one “win”. I have five. Coming off of KO of the year. You’re fighting an influencer. I’m fighting a 12-1 legit boxer. We are not the same. You shouldn’t charge more than $10"

Now that Paul's fight against Rahman Jr. has been canceled, the PPV price makes no difference. Instead, fans are waiting to see how KSI will price the PPV for his fight against Wassabi.

Take a look at the tweet by Paul:

Jake Paul @jakepaul



You’re fighting an influencer. I’m fighting a 12-1 legit boxer. We are not the same. You shouldn’t charge more than $10🤣 ksi @KSI



I PROMISE you all that my PPV this August 27th will be less than that $60 PPVI PROMISE you all that my PPV this August 27th will be less than that $60 PPV 💀💀💀💀💀💀I PROMISE you all that my PPV this August 27th will be less than that 😂😂😂 https://t.co/x5noIbtG69 No shit dummy. You have one “win”. I have five. Coming off of KO of the year.You’re fighting an influencer. I’m fighting a 12-1 legit boxer. We are not the same. You shouldn’t charge more than $10🤣 twitter.com/KSI/status/155… No shit dummy. You have one “win”. I have five. Coming off of KO of the year. You’re fighting an influencer. I’m fighting a 12-1 legit boxer. We are not the same. You shouldn’t charge more than $10🤣 twitter.com/KSI/status/155…

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far