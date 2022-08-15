"I'm knocking this kid out" - Jake Paul sends a warning to KSI

Jake Paul and KSI have exchanged insults on social media and various videos over the last month. Now, during an appearance on the DAZN Boxing Show, Paul has continued the war of words.

‘The Problem Child’ said:

“I would fight him regardless of any circumstances. I am going back and I am getting that W for the Paul family name. I am knocking this kid out, and shutting him the hell up. He is the cockiest kid I have ever seen and he needs a reality check and I am going to be the one that gives him that.”

Watch the clip below:

Paul was asked whether he would consider fighting KSI considering that he has been fighting opponents who are seemingly levels above the British star as a fighter. The presenters of the show praised Pau, suggesting that he is far too advanced professionally to be facing KSI.

Jake Paul, however, feels that he wants to punish the English YouTuber regardless of any difference in their level of boxing experience. A fight with KSI would be personal for Paul and is not about moving on in his boxing career, but defeating an enemy.

The split decision victory that KSI has over Logan Paul is also on Jake’s mind as he looks to avenge the loss.

Jake Paul has crticized boxing and sports shows

Upon the launch of his own sports presenting show, Paul criticized the other existing shows. ‘The Problem Child’ claimed that all the other shows are tired and boring. Paul also criticized the questioning given by various hosts and claimed that appearing on shows was a chore.

Instead, Paul feels that as an athlete, he can provide better content and create a more entertaining show. Paul believes that he will not only improve the experience for viewers at home, but also for the athletes being interviewed.

The show, called BS W/ Jake Paul, has been created in conjunction with his new betting company, Betr. Guests to appear so far include Devin Haney and Sean O’Malley.

