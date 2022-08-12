"It is a very easy fight" - Eddie Hearn gives his prediction on KSI vs Jake Paul

Rivals Jake Paul and Olajide Olatunji, better known as KSI, have now publicly agreed to fight each other at Wembley Stadium in England next year. Boxing Promoter Eddie Hearn gave his verdict on a fight between the two influencers.

Hearn said:

“It's a very easy fight for Jake Paul at the level that he has been boxing at now... He has been doing this consistently now for 2 years, consistently training, sparring, improving. He has made a lot of improvements. It is a massive fight... It is very unlikely that KSI would win that fight”

In the past, Eddie Hearn has said that Paul is levels above KSI and has now only doubled down on those claims. Hearn believes that there is a gap between ‘The Problem Child’ and the other YouTuber/influencer boxers.

Paul has obviously dedicated plenty of time to the gym since his transition to the sports and clearly treated the sport as a full-time job while doing so.

KSI, on the other hand, left the sport after his fight with Logan Paul and instead pursued other ventures. KSI had a career in music and launched a ghost kitchen called Sides alongside the Sidemen, a group of British YouTubers.

Paul, meanwhile, participated five separate professional boxing bouts. In that time, Paul has also headlined Showtime PPVs and become one of the biggest crossover names in boxing history.

Eddie Hearn believes KSI should not take the fight with Jake Paul

Over the last week, Paul has offered to step in as a replacement opponent to face KSI. KSI’s original opponent Alex Wassabi pulled out of their PPV fight due to concussion. Paul claimed that he would step in and fight KSI for free.

However, KSI rejected the offer and responded saying he would only fight Paul when the time was right.

Check out KSI's tweet regarding the matter below:

ksi @KSI We will fight on my terms and when we do, it’ll be done on the biggest stage. I’m talking Wembley stadium fam. With a full camp tailored just for you and I, so that there are no excuses when we fight. None of this short notice shit @jakepaul We will fight on my terms and when we do, it’ll be done on the biggest stage. I’m talking Wembley stadium fam. With a full camp tailored just for you and I, so that there are no excuses when we fight. None of this short notice shit @jakepaul

Hearn believes that there is a gulf in class between the fighters and added:

“How detrimental is it to KSI's brand and career to lose to Paul vs. the money he could make for that fight. He is probably going to make 10 million quid... Whether he thinks he will or not, there is a 95% chance or 90% chance [he] will lose to Jake Paul... There is a world for them away from the boxing."

Hearn also suggested that KSI would lose brand value if he lost in a fight to Paul. Brand value is important to the Brit's image, as it is what brings him YouTube views. Likewise, it impacts his other ventures such as The Ghost Kitchen and his energy drink company with Logan Paul.

