Jake Paul points out John Fury ‘exposing‘ his son Tommy Fury- "I should sue this fool"

Jake Paul isn't backing down from verbally going after Tommy Fury. Paul was supposed to face Fury on August 6, but the fight was canceled. This is the second time that their proposed bout has fallen through. That said, Tommy Fury has pulled out on both occasions.

While they claimed the previous reason for backing out was an injury, 'TNT' has cited visa issues this time for being unable to make it to the August 6 event. However, Jake Paul will still headline the event, taking on pro-boxer Hasim Rahman Jr (12-1).

Watch Jake Paul's interview with TMZ Sports below:

Meanwhile, Tommy Fury's father John Fury recently told DAZN that his son wasn’t in fighting shape. He also said that Tommy Fury was advised to train and then fight Paul in the USA.

In light of those comments, ‘The Problem Child’ is thinking about taking legal action against ‘TNT’. He wrote on Twitter:

“I should sue this fool. Own dad exposes why he pulled out a second time.”

Jake Paul @jakepaul I should sue this fool. Own dad exposes why he pulled out a second time. I should sue this fool. Own dad exposes why he pulled out a second time. https://t.co/EdTE8PZXh1

Amidst all the chaos, Tommy Fury hasn’t really spoken much about the fight. Paul vs. Fury could have been a decent pay-per-view success. Time will tell if the fight eventually happens in the future.

For his part, Paul still seems interested in the fight. He vowed to fly to the UK to fight Tommy Fury after facing Hasim Rahman Jr. So, there's still hope. However, this speculation will not matter if 'The Problem Child' fails to beat Rahman Jr. next month.

Jake Paul will be fighting a tough opponent with a decent record

Hasim Rahman Jr. isn’t an A-listed boxing prodigy. He has never won a world title but is a credible fighter to test Paul’s pugilistic skills. After winning 12 fights in a row, Rahman Jr. tasted defeat for the first time in April this year.

The loss came via TKO against James McKenzie Morrison. Rahman Jr. will now step up for a lucrative clash against Jake Paul. A win over Paul would fetch him immense fame and could get him other high-profile fights.

So, it will be a demanding task for Paul to come out victorious. He will be facing a professional boxer for the first time. His game plan for this one might be different from all of his previous fights.

