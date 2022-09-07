"Conor McGregor's dad" - Jake Paul thanks Dana White for promoting his fight against Anderson Silva for free

Jake Paul released a two part video thanking UFC President Dana White for promoting his fight. White had previously stated on multiple occasions that Paul will never call out or fight Anderson Silva, who he also dubbed the GOAT combat sports athlete.

Shortly after announcing his fight against 'The Spider', the YouTuber posted a video specifically for the UFC President.

In the video, Paul spoke about how many reporters, journalists, MMA and Boxing pundits, as well as Dana White, said that Paul would not fight or win against Anderson Silva:

"I usually have to sell my fights, I usually have to do all of the work. But this time, Dana White, Conor McGregor's dad is promoting the fight for me. Thank you!"

The video then cuts to a press conference where White challenges Paul to fight Anderson Silva. 'The Problem Child' continues:

"Now I don't normally agree with Dana White, but he is right. Anderson Silva is literally the greatest MMA fighter of all time and one of the most versatile fighters in the history of combat sports."

Paul then spoke about Silva's boxing record which saw him KO Tito Ortiz, and win a split decision against Julio César Chávez Jr. According to Paul, this is the toughest fight of his career and he loves to be the underdog and prove people wrong.

Jake Paul reacts to Dana White refusing to answer questions about Paul to the media

Jake Paul reacted to a recent video of Dana White asking UFC media reporters to stop asking him questions about 'The Problem Child'. Just before UFC Paris, during a prefight press-conference, the UFC President pleaded with reporters not to ask him any more questions about Paul:

"Stop asking me about Jake Paul you guys...I don't give a s**t what Jake Paul does. The guy has nothing to do with my business, he doesn't fight for me, he's not even in the same sport as me."

Paul responded to the video saying:

"Sounds like an ex who still isn’t able to get over you. Why so angry? Turning red. To all MMA media…you can ask me anything you want. That’s your job and I respect it."

Paul tried to portray White as the 'bad guy' for not letting the reporters ask the burning questions. He also added that he was willing to answer any questions that the MMA reporters had.

