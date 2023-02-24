Jake Paul and Tommy Fury agree on 'all or nothing' deal, 'TNT' to give up entire fight purse if he loses

Jake Paul is set to return to the boxing ring later this weekend against Tommy Fury. The highly anticipated grudge matchup will go down on Sunday (February 26) in Saudi Arabia.

With just under a few days remaining for the fight, Paul and Fury have agreed upon an all or nothing bet for their bout. During a recently held press-conference, 'The Problem Child' suggested that if 'TNT' walks out of the fight victorious, he will double his fight purse. However, if the Brit loses, he will have to give up his entire purse.

While pitching this bet to Tommy Fury, Jake Paul said:

"If you win, I'll pay you double what I'm paying you already. But if I win, I take everything that I'm paying you. Deal or no deal? Since you're so confident, deal or no deal?"

Watch the video below:

Interestingly, Tommy Fury himself did not seem to agree to this proposal with 'The Problem Child'. It was his father, John Fury, who agreed to the bet and was seemingly more confident than 'TNT'.

Oscar De La Hoya backs Jake Paul potentially being ranked by WBC

Leading up to the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury fight, the president of the World Boxing Council (WBC) announced that the winner of the fight will officially make its way into the WBC cruiserweight rankings.

The same has been subjected to a lot of criticism, with many people suggesting that neither 'The Problem Child' nor Tommy Fury deserve to be ranked just yet. However, boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya has offered a different take on this.

During a recent interview with Fight Hub TV, De La Hoya was asked to share his opinion on the same. The boxing legend replied by suggesting that there is nothing wrong with it if Paul is ranked in the top 30. He said:

“Sure. Winning this fight, which I believe [Paul] will, he’s gonna knock out Fury. Winning this fight, I believe he should be ranked in the top, yeah, like top 30, you know? That’s a start. What’s wrong with that? There’s nothing wrong with that. He’s showing that he’s growing, that he’s getting better.”

Watch the interview below:

