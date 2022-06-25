When is Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury pre-fight press conference?

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury will have a pre-fight press conference on Wednesday, June 29. The press conference will prove further details about their upcoming bout at Madison Square Garden on August 6.

Jake Paul @jakepaul



Amanda Serrano and I dual main-event at the Mecca of boxing.



Official press conference and ticket on-sale this Wednesday June 29th at 11AM.



@MostVpromotions

@ShowtimeBoxing Okay people he grew a set over night. It’s official, Im taking this little Fury’s head off.Amanda Serrano and I dual main-event at the Mecca of boxing.Official press conference and ticket on-sale this Wednesday June 29th at 11AM. #PaulFury Okay people he grew a set over night. It’s official, Im taking this little Fury’s head off. Amanda Serrano and I dual main-event at the Mecca of boxing.Official press conference and ticket on-sale this Wednesday June 29th at 11AM. #PaulFury@MostVpromotions @ShowtimeBoxing https://t.co/1YKtAHKUh6

The press conference will take place at 11 AM local time. In the United Kingdom, that will be at 16:00 hours, and in India, at 20:30 hours. Ticketing details are likely to be unveiled at the same event.

It will also be the first time this year that Jake Paul and Tommy Fury will be face-to-face. The two have had a war of words on social media and even in the ring, calling each other out in post-fight interviews. How that translates to a press conference is no doubt a mouth-watering prospect.

The first press conference between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury got out of hand

The pair were originally scheduled to fight each other on December 18. The fight fell through in the end, as Tommy Fury pulled out due to a lung injury. A press conference, however, did take place for the fight, and it was definitely memorable.

Watch the press conference here:

Tyson Fury, John Fury, and Tommy Fury were all in attendance during the first press conference. John, Tommy’s father, and Jake Paul stole the show with a series of X-rated insults hurled each other's way. The most infamous was when John explained what he would do to Paul’s girlfriend after the fight.

Tyson Fury and Paul would also get involved. Jake Paul claimed that he had made more money than the Lineal and WBC World Heavyweight Champion. Tyson Fury rubbished Paul’s claims.

Tommy Fury would also launch his own insults towards Paul. However, in the grand scheme of things, it appeared as if Tommy was overshadowed by his father and brother.

Ultimately, the press conference got so out of hand that broadcaster BT Sport launched an apology. A statement read:

"This goes against all the values that BT Sport wants to uphold."

The press conference in the United States will not be the same. John Fury is banned from the US due to a criminal conviction where he was found guilty of grievous bodily harm.

John also revealed that Tyson Fury is unable to enter the US due to his links with Daniel Kinahan. The US have issued a travel ban on over 600 people who have links to Kinahan.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far