The much-anticipated clash between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury has been postponed to February 26, as per Ariel Helwani. The fight was originally reported to have been scheduled for February 25.

The fight has already been delayed twice previously due to withdrawals from the former 'Love Island' contestant's side, once in December 2021 and once in August 2022, respectively.

The British fighter withdrew initially due to a bacterial infection in his chest; he withdrew a second time due to visa issues that prevented him from entering the US. Details emerged earlier this week that the bout is scheduled for 10 rounds and will take place in Saudi Arabia at Cruiser Weight as per ESPN.

In a recent interview with Rob Moore on the Disruptors podcast, 'TNT' spoke of the fight and the delays that came with it. He said:

“I was training hard with Tyson (Fury) in Morecambe, my father and everybody. Ended up breaking my rib, I think maybe 4 weeks out from the fight and that was that. There’s nothing you can do about that you know it was tough patch in my life, a very dark patch obviously I missed out on a great opportunity."

He added:

"Second time it came, Visa issues. Couldn’t get into America, still can’t. At the end of the day it’s come around a third time and you know what they say ‘Third time lucky’”.

John Fury tries Prime, calls it “grotesque”

'Big John', the father of Tyson and Tommy Fury, recently tried the famed hydration drink created by Logan Paul and KSI and did not get any positive feedback, to say the least.

The electrolyte beverage has been all over social media of late, with the launch of an energy drink version of the initial product and the resale price of both drinks going as high as £20.

He said:

“This is what the big craze is about, Prime. So I’m gonna taste it, Me John Fury, and compare it to my Son’s Furocity ".[Tyson Fury’s energy drink].

After trying the drink, here’s what he had to say:

"Disgusting, wouldn’t even put that in my mouth. I’m sorry but that is grotesque, you couldn’t pay me a fiver (£5 note) to drink that”.

Check out the full video below:

