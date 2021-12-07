The best moments from the latest Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley press conference as the pair is set for a short notice rematch

The highly anticipated social media grudge match between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury was recently called off after the latter pulled from the fight. 'The Problem Child' and his team quickly replaced Tyson Fury's younger brother with an old nemisis.

Tyron Woodley will replace Tommy Fury, it was announced on Monday. Jake Paul faced Woodley back in August and walked away with a split decision victory.

Paul also said he'll give Woodley an additional $500,000 if he's able to knock him out.



Jake Paul sat for his second press conference opposite 'T-Wood', where the pair fielded many questions. Onlooking media asked about Paul's choice to face Tyron Woodley on such short notice. The Cleveland, Ohio native replied:

"I'm just gonna go and knock this guy out and it just goes to show that when I say anyone, anytime, anyplace I mean it and most fighters aren't like that. And for me to take whoever, whereever, whenever, this early on in my career, doing eight round fights is unheard off."

Jake Paul has certainly shown guts by taking the fight with Woodley on such short notice. 'The Chosen One' is hell-bent on avenging his August split-decision setback vs. Paul.

Why did Tommy Fury pull out from his fight against Jake Paul?

It was revealed Tommy Fury withdrew from his spotlight bout because of a chest infection and broken rib. Although Fury made it known he hopes for a match with Paul in the future, Jake Paul is not on the same page.

During the press conference, Paul spoke about how Fury has done a terrible job at promoting the fight and he might not give him another shot down the line. Paul said:

"He didn't show up to the press conference and then he pulled out of the fight. He has done a terrible job at promoting the fight that we had. He is not as hype as everyone thought he was."

Watch the full Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley II press conference below:

