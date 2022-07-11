Jamie Foxx shows off his perfect Floyd Mayweather Impression

When Floyd Mayweather and Jamie Foxx had the chance to meet up, Foxx used the opportunity to show off his perfect impression of the Hall of Fame boxer.

Foxx flexed his impression of 'Money' Mayweather and some of his famous one-liners:

"They don't have a blueprint. They don't have a blueprint for me though. I got it for them though. They don't know how to beat me."

The impression was so spot on it sounded like it had come straight from 'Pretty Boy Floyd's mouth, from the phrases used to the tempo and tone of his speech. Mayweather cracked up laughing in the end.

Some fan reactions to the tweet suggested it would've been perfect if Foxx had also added in "like I said before" and "at the end of the day" which are other very common phrases Mayweather uses in interviews.

Watch Jamie Foxx's impression of Floyd Mayweather here:

Floyd Mayweather shows off his expensive neon car

Floyd Mayweather recently added a video to his Instagram of him driving in his new car. The interior is blinding as the seats and steering wheel are covered in fluorescent yellow leather. Mayweather matched his car by wearing a yellow crew-neck and black and yellow hat.

He purposely muted the video and prompted fans to try to guess what song he was bopping his head to. Fans commented with their suggestions, but some tried to provoke the unbeaten boxer by saying he was probably listening to Jake Paul's single 'It's Every Day Bro'.

The ongoing feud between Mayweather and the Paul brothers, Logan and Jake, stems from his boxing match with Logan Paul in June 2021. Following the match, Paul stated that he had not received the full payment from the fight, and is now going to be suing Mayweather.

In response to being called broke by the younger Paul brother, Mayweather revealed during his Boxing Hall of Fame Induction speech that he supposedly earns $300 million a month. It is also estimated that Mayweather has also spent around $40 million on luxury cars, and fans can see in his Instagram video that the custom cars look like they cost a pretty penny.

Watch the video here:

