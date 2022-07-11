"He an unbelievably natural, gifted athlete" - WWE Hall of Famer offers important advice to Logan Paul

Shawn Michaels has offered advice to Logan Paul after the latter recently signed a contract with WWE.

The social media megastar has made multiple appearances on WWE TV over the past number of months, but he didn't compete in the ring until WrestleMania 38, where he joined forces with The Miz to take on Dominik and Rey Mysterio in a tag team match, and won. The Maverick put on an impressive performance, but was attacked by The A-Lister after the bout.

On The Michael Kay Show, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels advised Logan Paul to return to the basics.

"Well look, I think he’s an unbelievably natural, gifted athlete. He’s certainly got the gift of gab. He has all the qualities I think that make up a WWE Superstar. Being so popular right now, honestly, the best advice would be if he could have as much as time to put in for some of those basics," said Michaels. (H/T POST Wrestling)

Shawn Michaels on Logan Paul making his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38

Mr. WrestleMania has put on many memorable matches at The Showcase of the Immortals.

That's why he encouraged The Maverick not to be afraid to go back and learn the basics, as not all of his matches will turn out like the one at WrestleMania 38.

"When you get thrown out there and WrestleMania is your first match, sometimes it’s very hard to go back and have an opportunity to learn some of the simpler, basic things that eventually will go a long way and carry you longer. So that would be the only thing I would [say] is don’t be afraid to go out there and go back through the A, B and Cs of this stuff because starting at WrestleMania is not the reality of what everybody is probably gonna have all the time."

Logan Paul is expected to take on The Miz at WWE SummerSlam. If that happens, then it will be his first one-on-one match in the company.

