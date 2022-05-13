"He's a real champion" - Jermell Charlo shows respect to Canelo Alvarez after loss

Canelo Alvarez has received praise from Jermell Charlo despite his most recent loss.

The Mexican superstar was last seen in the ring against Dmitry Bivol on Saturday night. Despite heading into the fight as a big favorite, Alvarez was completely dominated and couldn't get much going at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

After 12 rounds, Bivol was declared the winner by unanimous decision. The defeat was the first for Alvarez since September 2013, when he lost via majority decision to Floyd Mayweather. To the surprise of nobody, many in the boxing community decided to try and kick the 31-year-old while he was down.

However, not everyone is trying to poke fun at Alvarez. Instead, he's received a huge compliment from Jermell Charlo. 'Iron Man' is set to face Brian Castano this Saturday in a rematch of their split draw fight from July 2021.

As first reported by TalkSport's Michael Benson, Charlo has paid a lot of respect to Alvarez despite the defeat.

“You can’t fault him, he’s a true champion for trying to achieve major things in the sport… If everybody wanted to just be undefeated and that’s all that’s important for them, cool. But Canelo, he’s a real champion.”

Watch Jermell Charlo compliment Canelo Alvarez in a tweet below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Jermell Charlo on Canelo Alvarez’s defeat to Dmitry Bivol: “You can’t fault him, he’s a true champion for trying to achieve major things in the sport… If everybody wanted to just be undefeated and that’s all that’s important for them, cool. But Canelo, he’s a real champion.” Jermell Charlo on Canelo Alvarez’s defeat to Dmitry Bivol: “You can’t fault him, he’s a true champion for trying to achieve major things in the sport… If everybody wanted to just be undefeated and that’s all that’s important for them, cool. But Canelo, he’s a real champion.”

Canelo Alvarez vows to return after Dmitry Bivol loss

Canelo Alvarez is a true champion, and fans shouldn't expect him to quit so easily.

The loss to Dmitry Bivol was his first in nearly a decade, and it was in similar fashion to his defeat to Floyd Mayweather. Instead of losing a close bout, it was one-sided and hard to find areas where Alvarez had moments of success.

After that loss to 'Money', Alvarez then went on to cement his place as the greatest boxer on the planet. It's likely due to that success after his previous defeat that the Mexican superstar is still a big believer in his ability at the top level.

On Facebook following the loss, Alvarez stated that he will be back in the ring and will win again in the future.

"Boxing is like this, sometimes you win and sometimes you lose, but always with your head held high. I'm holding on to the great fight we offered to the people. We will fight again and we will win again.”

See Alvarez's post below:

Edited by Puranjay Dixit