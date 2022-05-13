Watch: Jermell Charlo spurs shouting match between American and Argentinian fans at final presser for Brian Castano rematch

Jermell Charlo certainly knows a thing or two about getting boxing fans excited and pumped up.

During the fight week press conference of Charlo’s rematch against Brian Castano, the Unified WBC, WBA and IBF super welterweight champion hyped up the crowd that instigated a raucous shouting match between the American and Argentinian fans in attendance.

Charlo was asked how he intends to face Castano at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California this weekend before a throng of rowdy Latino fans.

The American answered by chanting “USA! USA!” which was immediately followed up by his fans. But the Argentines in attendance were unfazed and responded with a chant of their own. They even started drumming and singing.

Watch FightHub TV’s highlights of the final press conference of Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castano 2:

Charlo and Castano will square off for the undisputed title. They first fought in July 2021 for the belts but their match ended in a draw.

The rematch was quickly put into place following their highly competitive fight. However, it was postponed after Castano suffered a right bicep injury.

Jermell Charlo wants to knockout Brian Castano

Jermell Charlo revealed that he doesn’t want his rematch with Brian Castano to go to the scorecards once more.

In a recent interview with FightHub TV, the flamboyant champion said he wants to knockout his Argentinian rival to settle the score once and for all:

“I feel like I’m gonna make some improvements just like he’s gonna make some improvements. I’m excited to be in there again, ready to do it again, ready to go, and I just know I want to get the fuckin’ knockout. I want to knock this motherfucker out ‘cause I’m 154 lb champion and I’ve been 154 lb champion, and I’ve been knocking motherfuckers out. Now I’m going back to that.”

'Iron Man' enjoys the advantage in terms of physical attributes. He stands at 5'11 with a reach of 73 inches. He also has more professional fights than the Argentine, sporting a record of 34-1-1, with 18 knockouts.

Meanwhile, ‘El Boxi’ stands at 5'7 with a reach of 67 inches. He holds a record of 17-0-2, with 12 knockouts.

Castano outpunched and outlanded Charlo in their first meeting. However, Charlo came out with heavy flurries late in the fight. The official scorecards called it a draw, with the judges scoring it 114-114, 114-113 for Castano, and 117-113 for Charlo.

Watch FightHub TV's full interview with Charlo here:

