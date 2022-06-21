"He is an incredible performer" - Joe Gooseman says Ryan Garcia one of the best he's ever worked with

Joe Goosen has praised his fighter, Ryan Garcia, for the talent he possesses and claimed 'King Ry' is one of the best boxers he has ever coached.

Garcia and Goosen teamed up in February after the fighter from California split with long-term coach Eddie Reynoso. Despite training alongside former pound-for-pound king Canelo Alvarez, Garcia decided to change his team due to not receiving enough time and support from Reynoso.

Here's what Goosen said on Garcia's YouTube channel:

"He's an incredible performer, incredible fighter. He's one of a kind and I've trained a lot of great guys, a lot of world champions. And let me tell you, he stands alone as one of the great fighters that I have ever worked with."

Goosen's first outing with Garcia came against Emmanuel Tagoe on April 9 at the Alamodome in San Antonio. After more than a year outside the ring, 'King Ry' captured a wide 12-round unanimous decision against his Ghanaian opponent. Garcia showcased his phenomenal hand speed in a dominant performance.

How does Ryan Garcia compare to previous Joe Goosen fighters?

Joe Goosen is a renowned trainer and has previously trained the likes of Shane Mosley, Amir Khan, Riddick Bowe, and Diego Corrales. At 23 years old, Ryan Garcia is yet to win a world title, but it is clear that Goosen sees immense potential in his young charge.

Regarding attributes, Garcia possesses a similar level of hand speed to Khan. 'King Khan', a former Unified Light Welterweight World Champion, was known for overwhelming his opponents with superb athleticism.

It remains to be seen if Garcia can display his explosiveness against better opposition and emulate what Khan achieved. 'King Ry' is slightly lighter than the Brit, but at five feet and ten inches, Garcia is likely to move up to 140 and then 147lbs as he gets older.

Furthermore, Garcia seems to possess greater pound-for-pound punching power than Khan. With 18 wins coming via knockout, the American is considered one of the hardest punchers in the lightweight division.

Regardless, Garcia returns to the ring in July against Javier Fortuna, and a win is imperative if he is to justify Goosen's glowing words.

