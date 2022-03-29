Watch: Joe Joyce and Johnny Fisher test their power on a punch machine

Joe Joyce and Johnny Fisher recently turned to the punch machine to test their power.

In a video posted to Twitter, 'The Juggernaut' and 'The Romford Bull' each took a swing at an arcade punch machine to test the power of their left hooks. Both heavyweight boxers came close to the high score of 999 but neither man quite managed to reach it.

With perfect form, Fisher's hook reached a solid score of 951. Unsurprisingly, however, Joyce, known across the division for his punching power, had the harder hook. When he stepped up to the machine, his punch reached 968.

Joe Joyce may be preparing to fight Anthony Joshua

It has been rumored that 'The Juggernaut' could face off against Anthony Joshua in his next bout.

Earlier this month, previously unseen sparring footage emerged showing Joyce and Joshua in the ring together. In the footage, AJ's head movement and footwork seemed to give him the edge over his more powerful opponent.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Anthony Joshua and Joe Joyce sparring footage has now emerged… Anthony Joshua and Joe Joyce sparring footage has now emerged… https://t.co/vuncO0sRQN

Joyce stopped his last three opponents but has fought just once since 2020. In July 2021, he defeated Carlos Takam to defend the WBC Silver Heavyweight, the WBO International Heavyweight, and the Commonwealth Heavyweight titles.

On March 19, Joyce's camp confirmed that it had received an offer for a fight with AJ before his much-anticipated rematch with Oleksandr Usyk. However, just a few days later, Joyce seemed uncertain that the fight would occur.

Joe Joyce @JoeJoyceBoxing

I guess I will have to bash up whoever’s next on the list!

#THEJUGGERNAUT 🏾 What happened to @anthonyjoshua I thought he wanted the smoke?I guess I will have to bash up whoever’s next on the list! What happened to @anthonyjoshua I thought he wanted the smoke? 💨 I guess I will have to bash up whoever’s next on the list!#THEJUGGERNAUT 👊🏾

Though rumors are still circulating, it seems unlikely that Joyce and Joshua will be fighting in the near future. Last week, Eddie Hearn confirmed that Usyk, who has been in Ukraine to serve as a member of its armed forces, will soon begin training for a rematch with Joshua. He also stated that the fight will likely take place in June.

Catch Eddie Hearn's comments here:

Edited by John Cunningham