"This doesn't exist in boxing" - Eddie Hearn praises Johnny Fisher's dad for selling over 2,000 tickets himself

Eddie Hearn had some words of praise for Johnny Fisher's dad. Big John Fisher has become somewhat of a celebrity himself as his son rises to fame in the boxing world. His humor and antics have made him famous in the UK boxing scene. During the press conference, Eddie Hearn revealed something bizarre about Big John Fisher:

"It is just the most incredible story. I mean Danny, Keith, you guys, this guy has sold over two-thousand tickets from his front room for this fight. For a six-round fight. You know, this doesn't exist in boxing. But you got a fight to take care of on Saturday night and I know that the job that your dad's done has been incredible jokes aside."

Take a look at the interview:

DAZN Boxing @DAZNBoxing Johnny Fisher's dad skipped the press conference because he's too busy selling tickets for #JacobsRyder Johnny Fisher's dad skipped the press conference because he's too busy selling tickets for #JacobsRyder 😂 https://t.co/NbJdVELLj9

Big John Fisher has made sure to keep his son away from the business side of boxing so he can focus solely on perfecting his craft. This helps Johnny Fisher get the job done inside the ring with immense support from his dad.

'The Romford Bull' will look to take his unbeaten streak to 5-0 on Saturday night. He will take on Gabriel Enguema on the undercard of the Jacobs vs. Ryder card.

Eddie Hearn signed Johnny Fisher to a multi-year deal in 2021

The Matchroom Boxing promoter signed the upcoming British heavyweight fighter with DAZN Boxing to a multi-year deal. 'The Romford Bull' is a promising young heavyweight prospect with devastating knockout power. Hearn and DAZN will look to make him the next biggest British heavyweight fighter. Hearn announced the deal on his Twitter:

"I’m very happy to sign a new multi-year deal with @JohnnyFisherBox - I believe that Johnny has all the attributes to be a serious heavyweight contender and I’m looking forward to some amazing nights with Johnny, his family & the unbelievable Romford Bull Army! @DAZNBoxing"

Take a look at the tweet:

Eddie Hearn @EddieHearn I’m very happy to sign a new multi-year deal with @JohnnyFisherBox - I believe that Johnny has all the attributes to be a serious heavyweight contender and I’m looking forward to some amazing nights with Johnny, his family & the unbelievable Romford Bull Army! @DAZNBoxing I’m very happy to sign a new multi-year deal with @JohnnyFisherBox - I believe that Johnny has all the attributes to be a serious heavyweight contender and I’m looking forward to some amazing nights with Johnny, his family & the unbelievable Romford Bull Army! @DAZNBoxing https://t.co/quDWWlqExV

Only time will tell if Johnny Fisher will be able to live up to the expectations. For now, he is a promising young talent with a lot of potential.

