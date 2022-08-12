When Joe Rogan analyzed Canelo Alvarez's defeat to Dmitry Bivol

On May 7, Canelo Alvarez was handed the second defeat of his professional career by Russia's Dmitry Bivol. The bout was for the WBA (Super) Light Heavyweight Title, which was a big step-up in weight for the Mexican.

After the Undisputed Super Middleweight Champion was defeated via unanimous decision, he faced many critics who began to doubt the Mexican's true ability.

Joe Rogan commented on Alvarez's defeat to Bivol during an episode of his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, where he expressed his admiration for both fighters:

"Bivol is a real legit light heavyweight and was only the second light heavyweight that Canelo had fought. The first one was [Sergey] Kovalev but Kovalev was at the end of his career... That 15lbs jump is giant."

Rogan added:

"Canelo is so f***ing good that he can get away with eating squash and tomatoes and still f*** you up because he's so godd**n good. He is amazing and just the fact that he went all the way up to 175lbs, fought Bivol, went to the decision, lost the decision but was never in real trouble. He was never rocked or dropped or anything like that and he's fighting two weight classes above his natural weight class, it's kinda crazy."

Watch the clip from Joe Rogan's podcast here:

Joe Rogan claims that Canelo Alvarez is "one of the greatest of all time"

Before being defeated by Dmitry Bivol, Canelo Alvarez looked unbeatable in many people's eyes. The Mexican was the pound-for-pound king and is currently a four-weight world champion at the age of 32 years old.

Despite carrying two losses on his emphatic professional record, Alvarez is certainly regarded as one of the best fighters of the current era of boxing.

During the same episode of his podcast, the 55-year-old Rogan praised the Mexican fighter by saying:

"He's amazing, he's one of the greatest of all time, which is why he's willing to take that chance and go up to 1750lbs."

Overall, there are some exciting matchups in the pipeline for Canelo Alvarez. Victories in those will spearhead his name back to the top of the pound-for-pound rankings.

Watch Alvarez vs. Bivol fight highlights here:

