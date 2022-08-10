When Joe Rogan and Mike Tyson discussed Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua 2

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua 2 is just over the horizon. Fans are waiting with baited breaths for the fight to go down. Anthony Joshua will look to avenge himself on his Ukrainian adversary who proved to be very dangerous in their first bout.

However, current heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk is an extremely skilled fighter. His boxing IQ and ring awareness allowed him to dominate the heavier man in Joshua in their first fight last September.

While former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson was a guest on The Joe Rogan Experience, the pair discussed the rematch. Rogan began by praising Usyk's boxing ability, he said:

"When you see the heavyweight division today, the Usyk vs. Joshua match, that's a very interesting fight to me. That's very interesting. That Usyk guy is phenomenal! He's one of the baddest mothe******** to ever lace on gloves! What he did to Anthony Joshua, I was like, 'I can't even believe I'm seeing this. He did, lighter man boxing in the heavyweight division." [sic]

Tyson then commented on Joshua, he said:

"Joshua needs to pick up the pace a little, just a little, not much. Just pick up. He's got so much damn potential... Joshua is no walk over, you know? It's just that for some reason, I don't know [why, but] we expect a lot from Joshua. I guess maybe because English people are so behind him and we get caught up in the bandwagon too." [sic]

Overall, there is a lot of pressure on the British star, and the huge fanbase that he has built doesn't allow him breathing room. His second career defeat, at the hands of Usyk, has blemished his reputation and he will have a chance to redeem himself on August 20.

Joe Rogan comments on Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua

Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua is one of the most exciting fights in the entire sport and certainly in British boxing. However, the domestic clash is yet to materialize.

While speaking about the current heavyweight division with Mike Tyson, Joe Rogan gave his views on the potential heavyweight fight, he said:

"The Tyson Fury fight [against Joshua] to me, that's a real interesting one. Those two guys, that's a real interesting fight to me because Tyson Fury is so unusual. He's so tall and long and his movement... He's got such a nice jab and he's so good at using distance and clinching." [sic]

Ultimately, the matchup will be highly anticipated, but less so if Joshua loses to Oleksandr Usyk again in the rematch.

