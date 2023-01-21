Joseph Parker talks potential exhibition fights like Tyson Fury (Exclusive)

Joseph Parker told Sportskeeda whether he would be interested in fighting exhibition bouts like Tyson Fury.

Parker heads into this weekend with redemption on his mind as he faces former IBO Cruiserweight Champion Jack Massey. Parker lost his last bout for the Interim WBO Heavyweight title against Joe Joyce.

He spent the Christmas period with Tyson Fury ahead of this weekend's event in Manchester. But that doesn't mean he shares the same outlook on boxing as the 'Gypsy King'. When asked if he would be interested in taking up exhibition boxing, as Fury has said he will, Parker declared to Sportskeeda that he was not someone who could do it.

"There are some people in boxing who could do that. I don't think I'm one of those people that can do that. I feel like after my proper boxing career, once I've retired that's me done. I don't really see myself doing exhibitions in the future, if there was a chance of doing it," Joseph Parker said.

The likes of Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather Jr. have returned to the ring in exhibition bouts previously. Notably, Mayweather faced YouTube personality Logan Paul in an exhibition match.

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are hoping to clash for the Undisputed World title this year

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Frank Warren on Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk: "I don't think we're far off from announcing it. It's basically just a couple of things behind the scenes we're just trying to get sorted. News is pretty imminent now." [ @SecondsOutLive Frank Warren on Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk: "I don't think we're far off from announcing it. It's basically just a couple of things behind the scenes we're just trying to get sorted. News is pretty imminent now." [@SecondsOutLive]

Tyson Fury currently holds the crown as WBC World Heavyweight Champion. It is the one crown not currently possessed by Unified Heavyweight Champion Oleksandr Usyk after he defeated Anthony Joshua in 2022.

As such, Usyk and Fury appear destined for a clash to become the Undisputed World Heavyweight Champion. Something Fury's promoter, Frank Warren, hopes can be made possible in late March or early April.

Fury at some stage or another has held all of the world titles at Heavyweight. Usyk, on the other hand, has tasted undisputed glory before when he unified the world titles at Cruiserweight level.

