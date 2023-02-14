Josh Taylor vs Teofimo Lopez in the works for May-June

Josh Taylor and Teofimo Lopez are reportedly in the works for later this year.

'The Tartan Tornado' has been out of action since his high-profile clash with Jack Catterall last February. Heading into the matchup, Taylor was a massive favorite to win the bout, but got more than he expected from 'El Gato'.

That night in Scotland, the challenger brought the fire, even scoring a knockdown against the champion. After 12 rounds of action, many felt that Catterall deserved the victory. Instead, Taylor retained his light-welterweight titles by split decision.

The outcome was very controversial, and many quickly called for the two to have a rematch. While Taylor first showed disinterest in the second clash, he seemingly changed his mind as the pair were scheduled to fight in March.

However, Josh Taylor withdrew from the fight due to a foot injury. Despite the Scottish star stating he would need weeks before he could even start training, it seems that the estimate was off.

As first reported by Mike Coppinger of ESPN, Taylor is currently in talks to face Teofimo Lopez in the summer. 'The Takeover' is coming off a decision victory over Sandor Martin in December, his second win since moving up to light welterweight.

See Coppinger's tweet about Taylor/Lopez below:

Mike Coppinger @MikeCoppinger



espn.com/boxing/story/_… Josh Taylor and Teofimo Lopez are closing in on a deal for a junior welterweight title fight this summer in the U.K., sources told ESPN. It could land at Easter Road in Edinburgh, Scotland, sources said, with May 27 and June 3 the dates being targeted. Josh Taylor and Teofimo Lopez are closing in on a deal for a junior welterweight title fight this summer in the U.K., sources told ESPN. It could land at Easter Road in Edinburgh, Scotland, sources said, with May 27 and June 3 the dates being targeted. espn.com/boxing/story/_…

Jack Catterall reacts to report of Josh Taylor vs. Teofimo Lopez

Jack Catterall is about ready to give up on his rematch with Josh Taylor.

'The Tartan Tornado' prevailed in their first outing last year, however, it was very controversial. Many media members, fans, and fighters blasted the decision, and the outcome is one of the most contentious in recent memory.

Following the bout, Catterall quickly called for a rematch. While Taylor first downplayed those talks, he eventually agreed to fight later this year. However, that rematch has been canceled, and given the recent news involving Teofimo Lopez, it's unlikely to be re-booked.

With that in mind, Jack Catterall is ready to move on. In a recent interview with ID Boxing, he called for a clash with Regis Prograis and stated that he doesn't believe his rematch with Josh Taylor will ever happen.

In the interview, he stated:

“You know what it is, we was obviously meant to fight Josh, November, December, February, March, and I’m done waiting for it now. You have seen this morning the reports of Taylor-Teofimo, they’re talking about fighting... I’m not convinced the Josh fight is going to happen now. He’s pulled out more than once.”

Poll : 0 votes