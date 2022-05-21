Watch: Joshua Buatsi and Craig Richards deliver their opinion on Dmitry Bivol, Eddie Hearn, Amanda Serrano, Artur Beterbiev and others 

Joshua Buatsi and Craig Richards have voiced their opinions on various people in boxing. These people include Dmitry Bivol, Eddie Hearn, Amanda Serrano, Artur Beterbiev, and Katie Taylor.

Buatsi and Richards are set to clash this Saturday at the O2 Arena in Greenwich. The former sparring partners will battle it out in a WBA Light Heavyweight eliminator where the winner could become certain to face Bivol. Since both are from South London, there are also bragging rights on the line.

When asked about Bivol, Joshua Buatsi simply stated that the Russian has the belt. Richards, on the other hand, said he wanted revenge against his former opponent.

Artur Beterbiev was next and both fighters were complimentary of the WBC and IBF champion. Buatsi described Beterviev as a killer in the ring whereas Richards acknowledged him as a big puncher.

Despite being promoted by Eddie Hearn, Buatsi struggled to find words for the Matchroom chairman. But he acknowledged Hearn's ability to make boxing fights. In contrast, Richards complemented Hearn by stating that he is a tremendous businessman.

Buatsi and Richards were also asked about two of the most renowned female boxers in the sport: Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor. Richards believes Serrano is brilliant for the sport and Buatsi claimed Taylor was the greatest athlete of all time.

Watch the full video by DAZN:

Joshua Buatsi vs. Craig Richards

Richards is from Crystal Palace and is slightly more experienced than Buatsi as a professional. 'Spider' famously gave Bivol a tough fight back in 2021 and lost a close decision on points.

Watch the full fight between Bivol and Richards:

Meanwhile, Buatsi grew up in Croydon and has the better amateur pedigree. He won an Olympic bronze medal in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro. Since switching to the pro ranks, he has remained undefeated and captured 13 knockouts out of 15 victories.

The bookies have Buatsi as a strong favourite going into the contest. It remains to be seen if the Ghana-born Brit can prove he is the superior fighter to Richards. Regardless, 'Spider' is well accustomed to being the underdog and fellow British light heavyweight Anthony Yarde believes an upset could be on the cards.

