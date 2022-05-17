"Respect to these two" - Eddie Hearn praises Joshua Buatsi and Craig Richards

Joshua Buatsi is set to take on Craig Richards in an all-British light heavyweight fight. The fight is set to headline London’s O2 Arena.

Matchroom Boxing Chairman Eddie Hearn applauded both fighters for taking the fight:

“Sometimes in boxing they don’t want to make these fights. 'We’ll wait for our world title shot.' You need to stop waiting. Fighters waiting for a world title fight that is not imminent don’t stall your career when you can be involved in brilliant fights. Fights that could take your career for another level.”

This intriguing clash is an eliminator for the WBA Light Heavyweight Championship. The current champion is Dmitry Bivol who defeated Canelo Alvarez in his last defense.

Former British Champion Craig Richards (17-2-1) has fought Bivol before for the WBA title, losing via unanimous decision. Another defeat in Richards' career came at the hands of Frank Buglioni in 2017. ‘Spider’ has fought once since his defeat to Bivol, stopping Marek Matyja. Richards has never been stopped as a professional.

Watch Bivol vs. Richards:

Undefeated Joshua Buatsi (15-0) is the favorite for the fight. Buatsi has had an exciting career so far with 13 KOs in his 15 professional fights. As an amateur, Buatsi won bronze in the 2016 Olympic games. In his last fight, Joshua Buatsi stopped Ricards Bolotniks.

Watch Buatsi vs. Bolotniks here:

Joshua Buatsi vs. Craig Richards will headline a stacked card

Elsewhere on the card, Alen’ The Savage’ Babic (10-0) is in action in a bridgerweight contest. Babic, who has stopped all of his opponents, will face Adam Balski (16-1). Balski's single defeat came against former European Cruiserweight Champion Mateusz Masternak.

There is also a world championship bout on the card. Chantelle Cameron (15-0) will face Argentinian Victoria Noelia Bustos (23-6). The WBC World Female Super Lightweight and IBF World Female Super Lightweight Championships are on the line.

The card is rounded out by Robbie Davies Jr. (22-3) facing American Javier Molina (22-4) and 2017 ABA Champion Ellie Scotney (4-0) is scheduled to fight Maria Cecilia Roman (16-6-1).

