Joshua Buatsi and Craig Richards went to battle on Saturday (May 21) evening in a key matchup of the light-heavyweight division.

Both Buatsi and Richards are trying to move up the rankings in the hectic light-heavyweight division. 'Just Business' came into the fight with a lot of momentum. Sitting at 15-0 in his professional career, he was fresh off a knockout victory over Ričards Bolotņiks last August.

'Spider', on the other hand, is also looking to get into title contention at 175 pounds. Last May, Richards was dominated by WBA (Super) Light-Heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol in the biggest test of his career. However, he rebounded with a TKO win over Marek Matyja in October 2021.

The rest of the card featured other notable names. The co-main event spot featured heavyweights Alen Babic and Adam Balski going head-to-head. Also slated was Cheavon Clarke's return against Pawel Martyniuk, and Chantelle Cameron vs. Victoria Noelia Bustos.

See the results for the full Buatsi vs. Richards card below:

Joshua Buatsi vs. Craig Richards full card results

Joshua Buatsi def. Craig Richards via unanimous decision (116-112, 115-113 2x)

Joshua Buatsi picked up the biggest win of his career to date at the O2 Arena on Saturday night. 'Just Business' engaged in an absolute war with former title challenger Craig Richards, who showcased his own share of toughness.

Both men had their highlights in the bout, as they landed some huge shots across the 12 round distance. However, at the end of the contest, there was no doubt who would be the victor. Buatsi picked up the victory via unanimous decision.

Chantelle Cameron def. Victoria Bustos via unanimous decision (100-90 3x)

Chantelle Cameron defended her WBC, IBF, and Ring Magazine titles against Victoria Bustos in the co-main event. The champion was a big favorite entering the contest, and it showed across the 10-round affair.

Cameron easily outpointed Bustos across the bout. After 10 rounds of action, there was no doubt that the champion was going to walk away with the gold. She wound up winning the bout via unanimous decision.

Alen Babic def. Adam Balski via unanimous decision (97-91, 97-91, 95-93)

Ellie Scotney def. Maria Cecilia Roman via unanimous decision (99-91, 100-90, 99-91)

Robbie Davies Jr. def. Javier Molina via split-decision (96-94, 94-97, 96-94)

Cheavon Clarke def. Pawel Martyniuk via third-round TKO.

Cyrus Pattinson def. Dimitri Trenel via third-round TKO.

John Hedges def. Robert Baltaru via third-round TKO.

Shiloh Defreitas def. Iliyan Markov via points decision (60-54)

Edited by Akshay Saraswat