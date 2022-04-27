Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano official weigh-in - How to buy tickets ?

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano are set to headline the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York this Saturday, April 30th. A day before the fight, both fighters will hit the scales for the official public weigh-ins on April 29th.

Fans who wish to attend the weigh-ins on Friday can now get their tickets. The weigh-ins are scheduled to take place around 1:00 PM local time at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden. Interestingly, this will be an "All Welcome" event, which means the tickets will be free of cost.

Fans will just need to head over to universe.com and book themselves a free spot at the Hulu Theater for the weigh-ins.

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano is being billed as potentially the biggest fight in the history of female boxing. Both fighters have been immensely successful in their respective careers so far and will look to take it even further when they square off inside the squared circle this Saturday.

Jake Paul plans on raising the stakes for Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano

Serrano's promoter, Jake Paul, is planning to raise the stakes for the highly anticipated female boxing match between 'The Real Deal' and Katie Taylor.

It's worth noting that Serrano vs. Taylor is Paul's first fight in which he's taken up the role of a promoter. 'The Problem Child' is co-promoting the Undisputed Lightweight Championship bout alongside Matchroom Boxing's Eddie Hearn.

Ahead of the Serrano vs. Taylor bout, Paul has decided to raise the stakes just for some banter. 'The Problem Child' has a habit of making bets before his fights and it looks like he's going to do the same for the upcoming female boxing bout.

During a recent interview with Matchroom Boxing, Paul was asked whether he was putting something on the line with co-promoter Eddie Hearn for Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano, to which he replied:

"I don't know, I'll bring it up in the face to face for sure. You know, I think he's very confident in Katie and I'm very confident in Amanda. So, I would love to place a bet but something fun like a tattoo, something like that, I'mma think of something."

Watch Paul's full interview with Matchroom Boxing below:

