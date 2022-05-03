Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano records bigger crowd than Shakur Stevenson vs. Oscar Valdez

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano slugged it out on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in what is likely to be a candidate for 'Fight of the Year'. The bout was the first time in history that women have headlined a card at the venue.

Though the bout was highly anticipated, it had to compete with another great card for television viewers. Shakur Stevenson and Oscar Valdez fought at the MGM Grand Arena on the same night.

It has now been reported that Taylor vs. Serrano drew a larger crowd, selling out the Garden with over 19,000 people in attendance. In contrast, Stevenson vs. Valdez drew just over 10,000.

Stevenson defeated Valdez with impressive technical boxing ability, picking precision shots and working from range. Valdez, the more aggressive fighter, was unable to effectively land combinations on Stevenson, who won via unanimous decision.

In New York, Taylor and Serrano both put on a tremendous display of heart and talent. The fight was close, but Katie Taylor won the early and late rounds and managed to earn a split decision victory on the scorecards after 10 hard rounds.

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano exceeded expectations, even though it was one of the most anticipated bouts of the year so far. Both women entered the ring with the intention of putting on a show. From the first bell to the last, it was a toe-to-toe fight.

DAZN Boxing @DAZNBoxing



We're going to the scorecards



#TaylorSerrano WHAT A FINISH. WHAT A FIGHT.We're going to the scorecards WHAT A FINISH. WHAT A FIGHT. 🔥🔥🔥We're going to the scorecards 🔢#TaylorSerrano https://t.co/imn871S77g

The fifth, sixth, and 10th rounds were particularly impressive. Early on, Taylor was controlling the fight. In the fifth frame, Serrano got the edge. Heavy shots connected and the tides began to turn away from the Irishwoman.

However, Taylor did not back down. She fought through the storm and came out the other side, recovering her lead in the next two rounds.

Dan Canobbio @DanCanobbio Still thinking about this Round 5:



Serrano threw 114 punches and landed 44. In two minutes! Taylor not only survived it but got stronger. Unreal.



Still thinking about this Round 5: Serrano threw 114 punches and landed 44. In two minutes! Taylor not only survived it but got stronger. Unreal. https://t.co/Qa0LtuMrCL

Taylor-Serrano will not just go down in the books as the biggest boxing match in women's boxing to date, but as a classic bout between two masterclass fighters. A rematch is already in discussion, with Katie Taylor expressing her desire to hold the fight in Ireland, her home country.

