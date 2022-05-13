King Combs names favorite boxers: Mike Tyson, Floyd Mayweather Jr., and others

Mike Tyson and Muhammad Ali are two boxers that rapper King Combs recently named as among his favorites.

The son of hip-hop icon Sean 'Diddy' Combs gave an interview to Triller Fight Club, which has been organizing high-profile spectacle fights in recent years. When asked by reporter Rocsi Diaz to name a few fighters he liked or grew up watching, Combs replied:

"I gotta go with Muhammad Ali, number one, Floyd Mayweather. Yeah, Muhammad and Floyd, they go crazy, that's my two. Mike Tyson, can't forget about Mike Tyson... oh and Tank! Tank going up right now."

Gervonta 'Tank' Davis is one of the rising stars in the lightweight division. He is currently considered a top-five fighter in the weight class, after Vasiliy Lomachenko, Teofimo Lopez, and George Kambosos Jr.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Muhammad Ali are considered two of the greatest boxers of all time. Mike Tyson is often considered to be one of the best modern heavyweights and one of the most explosive punchers in history.

Mike Tyson and Triller Fight Club

Tyson recently had an exhibition bout with fellow legend Roy Jones Jr. on the Triller platform. Tyson, who retired from the sport in 2005 with a record of 50-6-2(NC), dominated the exhibition match with quick combos and excellent footwork. YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul also fought NBA star Nate Robinson on the undercard. Former boxers Chad Dawson and Vinny Pazienza were two of the judges for the Tyson-Jones Jr. bout.

ESPN Ringside @ESPNRingside Last year, boxing legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. went head-to-head. Last year, boxing legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. went head-to-head. https://t.co/OASuTnoDNB

Triller Fight Club recently moved into the world of combat sports, organizing fights such as Tyson vs. Jones Jr. and Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren. It also attempted to move into the world of professional boxing with a purse bid for the lightweight title fight between George Kambosos Jr. and Teofimo Lopez. However, the event was eventually organized by Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing.

Triller's events have also included musicians, including Snoop Dogg, Justin Bieber, and Doja Cat. Tyson has expressed interest in further exhibition matches. He has stated that he believes he can still fight anyone in the world with a month of preparation.

