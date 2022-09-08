"Since Jake Paul started supporting them" - KSI explains why Liverpool have been losing so many matches

KSI has blamed Jake Paul for Liverpool's poor run of form of late.

According to the Brit, 'The Reds' have been losing ever since Paul started supporting them. 'The Problem Child' recently got involved in sports like football after launching his betting company, Betr. He has shown his love for Liverpool FC multiple times on social media and has given his predictions for their matches.

Following Liverpool's 4-1 loss to Napoli in the group stage of the Champions League last night, KSI posted a tweet that read:

"Liverpool have been terrible ever since Jake Paul started supporting them"

ksi @KSI Liverpool have been terrible ever since Jake Paul started supporting them Liverpool have been terrible ever since Jake Paul started supporting them 😂😂

KSI is an Arsenal fan and Liverpool are one of the London club's league rivals, so watching them lose in the Champions League, especially with Jake Paul backing them, must have been pretty enjoyable for 'The Nightmare'.

In terms of boxing, the Brit is fresh off a win against Swarmz and Luis Alcaraz Pineda on the very same night. Paul, on the other hand, is set to face Anderson Silva on October 29 at the Gila River Arena in Glendale. Both Paul and 'JJ' have made it very clear that they want to fight each other. However, the Brit is looking to get more fights under his belts before fighting 'The Problem Child'.

KSI and Jake Paul agree to fight next year at the Wembley Stadium

KSI and Jake Paul have agreed to fight next year at Wembley Stadium.

Talk of a fight between the pair began when Paul criticized the decision to draft in Swarmz as a replacement for Alex Wassabi. In response, the Brit offered to fight Paul next year at Wembley Stadium:

"I’m gonna send you a contract. We fight next year. Wembley Stadium. Winner of the fight takes all. 100% of the purse will be on the line. Put your money where your mouth is and let’s finally end this. Will you accept? @jakepaul"

Paul replied:

"Good morning guy 'fighting' rapper with t-shirt on. Your hometown & winner takes all. 1000% I accept, but one condition… You have to reply and admit that as of TODAY when it comes to boxing I am betr"

Take a look at the exchange on Twitter:

