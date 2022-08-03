"There's still time" - KSI reveals offer for Jake Paul to fight on his undercard still stands

KSI is still willing to let Jake Paul fight on the undercard of his bout later this month.

'The Nightmare' is set to return at the O2 Arena on DAZN pay-per-view in a match against fellow Youtuber Alex Wassabi. Wassabi is coming off a win over KSI's brother, Deji, earlier this year.

The comeback fight has a lot of hype behind it, as it's the Brit's first bout since his win over Logan Paul in November 2019. The hype has caught the attention of Jake Paul, who currently promotes Wassabi and has been a rival of the Watford-native for years.

Last month, the aspiring rapper offered 'The Problem Child' a chance to fight on his undercard, as Paul's upcoming fight with Hasim Rahman Jr. wasn't selling well. Last weekend, the fight was called off, with the YouTube star blaming 'Gold Blooded' for weight issues.

On his YouTube channel, the Brit has confirmed that Jake Paul could still fight on the undercard of his bout versus Wassabi. He encouraged his rival to fight Tommy Fury, as 'TNT' was originally set to face the YouTuber in New York only for the fight to be called off due to visa issues.

In the video, the 29-year-old stated:

"Jake should've accepted my offer, he should've fought on my undercard. I mean, there's still time. You can fight Tommy Fury on my undercard, it'll be a great event. You'll be able to fight Tommy Fury at a soldout O2 Arena, you won't have to worry about the logistics, we'll sort everything. It'll be easy for you."

Watch KSI's comments in the clip below:

Will Jake Paul fight on KSI's undercard?

There's almost zero chance of Jake Paul fighting on KSI's undercard.

Ahead of 'The Nightmare's' return, he's been rumored to have clashed with 'The Problem Child'. The two have teased a matchup with each other over the years, mostly stemming from each man holding a win over the opposition's brother.

To this day, a fight hasn't come to fruition. While he likely could've jumped into a fight with Paul, the Brit has instead opted to face Alex Wassabi. During their first press conference last week, the 29-year-old explained why.

In the presser, 'The Nightmare' stated that his goal in fighting Wassabi is to prove that he's the A-side in a fight with Paul. The latter later took to Twitter to poke fun at the idea that the British star is more popular than him.

Due to both men not wanting to be seen as lesser than the other, they will likely never fight on the same card — unless it's against each other.

