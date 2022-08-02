'I don't see him winning" - KSI gives ruthless prediction for Deji's comeback fight

KSI believes his brother, Deji, will lose in his return to the ring.

'Tank' is set to return to boxing against Fousey later this month on the undercard of KSI vs. Alex Wassabi. The bout will be the pay-per-view opener of a card set for the O2 Arena in London, England.

Heading into the matchup, both men are looking for their first win. The two YouTube stars are a combined 0-4 in amateur boxing matches as they're turning professional for their outing next month in the UK. The Brit holds three of those defeats, having lost to Jake Paul, Vinnie Hacker, and Wassabi.

In his boxing career thus far, the Watford-native has been blasted by his own brother for his lack of focus and preparation. KSI believes his younger sibling still doesn't have what it takes to compete in the sport of boxing.

On his YouTube channel, the 29-year-old made picks for the undercard of his return. He picked his brother to lose to Fousey, saying:

"I think he's going to lose. Fousey is going to keep going forward, and Deji is going to keep going back, and before you know it, the fight's over. Then, Deji's just there like 'Oh, s***'. I think it's going to go to decision, and I think Fousey is going to win. I hope Deji can prove me wrong, but I don't see him winning."

Watch KSI's video below:

Deji reveals he's taken his last opponents lightly

Ahead of his return to the ring, the UK star has admitted that he was not ready for his previous bouts.

'Tank' heads into his professional debut holding an amateur record of 0-3. Following an impressive showing against Jake Paul that ended in a fifth-round stoppage, he was promptly dominated by Vinnie Hacker and Alex Wassabi.

Following his recent defeat earlier this year, many, including his brother KSI, suggested he should either retire or take boxing seriously. It seems that the YouTube star took the latter's advice and has adjusted properly for his showdown with Fousey.

In a recent press conference, the Watford-native admitted past mistakes led to his rough amateur career, stating:

"I'm going to take this fight seriously - 100 percent. I never understimated Fousey. In the past, yeah I did underestimate some of my opponents. But, I'm not underestimating Fousey. I know he's going to bring his A-game, so it's going to be good."

