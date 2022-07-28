"Purely on training" - KSI reveals he has been turning down shoots and promotional events to focus on boxing

KSI is fully focused on boxing ahead of his return to the ring against Alex Wassabi.

'The Nightmare' has been out of the ring since his decision victory over Logan Paul in November 2019. The bout saw the Brit turn professional and even get a headlining role on the boxing service DAZN.

Nearly three years later, the two sides decided to work together on his return. The Watford-native is set to face Alex Wassabi on DAZN pay-per-view next month. The event is slated for the O2 Arena in London, England.

In the three years that the YouTube star has been out of the ring, he's made his name in other fields. The 29-year-old decided to work on music and released his first album. He also decided to collaborate with former foe Logan Paul to release the PRIME energy drink.

However, any thoughts that KSI isn't fully focused on his boxing return can be put to bed. He's in excellent shape, and as he explained in a recent video with Harvey Ubhi, he's focused fully on training and has turned down other opportunities.

In the video, the YouTuber-turned-boxer stated:

"I think for me, the focus is purely on training. Let me just focus on training for like a month, even in this month I've had people message me being like, 'can you film or do this press thing, show up for this?' Like, guys, no. Let me just f*cking train bro."

Watch Harvey Ubhi's interview below:

KSI discusses why he is returning to the boxing ring

KSI is returning to fighting for himself, nobody else.

In the years since he's competed last, 'The Nightmare' has made himself an even bigger star. Through music and his extremely popular hydration drink, there's no doubt that he's not hurting for cash.

However, he's not returning for cash, or for his manager, Jake Paul, or anyone else. The 29-year-old just wants to be the best version of himself and commit himself fully to the sport of professional boxing while he still can.

In an interview with Harvey Ubhi, KSI discussed why he was returning to the ring. The U.K. star stated:

"I just need to make sure the skills are on point, just a machine. I want people to be like 'Jesus Christ', like cool, on to the next. I just want to see see what I can do. I'm doing this for me than for anyone else. Just to see how far I can go."

ksi @KSI Camp is going well Camp is going well https://t.co/lpWOWHIBWz

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far