"That plan's going to go out the window" - Fousey believes Deji will be shellshocked in fight

Fousey believes Deji will have issues sticking to his gameplan next month.

The two YouTube stars are set to square off next month on DAZN pay-per-view. They're scheduled to open up the pay-per-view portion of the KSI vs. Alex Wassabi megabout at The O2 arena in London, England.

Ahead of the bout, both men are looking for the first win of their boxing careers. The Brit has lost his previous outings to Jake Paul, Vinnie Hacker, and the aforementioned Wassabi in the amateur ranks. Meanwhile, the California native lost his debut to Slim Albaher in September 2019.

In their undercard bout, the two men have stated that they're taking it professionally. The more intense approach is due to the fight being a professional matchup, as they've both decided to turn pro for their pay-per-view outing.

However, Fousey doesn't believe Deji's serious approach and gameplan will work next month. During their virtual press conference earlier today, the YouTube star poured cold water on the Brit's chances in their fight on August 27.

During the virtual press conference, he stated:

"I think Deji's very skilled, and very good in this sport despite the losses he's taken... I think he's going to come out and let his hands go, and that's fine. That's fine, everyone has a plan to let their hands go. But, I don't think Deji's ever been touched in the way I've touched him... As soon as he walks into it, and he feels what I bring to the table, I think that plan is going to go out the window."

Watch the comments below:

Happy Punch @HappyPunchPromo “He will have a plan to let his hands go […] that plan’s gonna go out the window.”



predicts Deji is in for a rude awakening on fight night “He will have a plan to let his hands go […] that plan’s gonna go out the window.” @fousey predicts Deji is in for a rude awakening on fight night 😤 “He will have a plan to let his hands go […] that plan’s gonna go out the window.” @fousey predicts Deji is in for a rude awakening on fight night 💥 https://t.co/FpMdrDe6mm

Is Fousey expected to defeat Deji next month?

Presently, the upcoming Fousey vs. Deji boxing match is viewed as a coin-flip matchup.

To put it mildly, neither man has shown much skill in the boxing ring. The best performance across the two YouTube stars' careers is likely to be Deji's against Jake Paul.

In that bout against 'The Problem Child', the Brit showed good power and heart against a much bigger man. While he had early success, he wound up losing via fifth-round TKO, thus preventing fans from witnessing a massive upset.

Since that performance, Deji has struggled to show any improvement to his game. On the other end, Fousey's sole boxing match was tough to watch and certainly not a strong outing.

While betting odds for this fight haven't been released, if they are, expect it to be a pick-em.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far