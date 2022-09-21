"We can literally live our lives and never fight" - KSI downplays a potential clash between him and AnEsonGib

KSI has downplayed a potential fight against fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib. The latter was recently seen in action against Austin McBroom where he secured an emphatic KO victory.

It is worth noting that 'JJ' had called out for the winner of Austin McBroom vs. AnEsonGib prior to their fight. After 'Gib' managed to register a win, there was a lot of speculation surrounding a potential fight between the two. However, it looks like the fight will not happen.

KSI and AnEsonGib have been friends for years and the two even share a common friend group. All of this will be risked if they ever decide to fight each other. Addressing the same in his recent YouTube video, 'JJ' said:

"This is a cool fight for us to have, great for the community, but yeah, it doesn't matter, I don't need to fight him, we don't need to fight. We can literally live our lives and never fight. It's okay, calm down guys, relax, chill! I'm not fighting Gib relax. Also I think with me fighting Gib it just puts all my friends in a really awkward situation."

Watch the video from the 9:40 mark below:

KSI reacts to Deji facing Floyd Mayweather

KSI also spoke about the potential fight between his younger brother Deji and Floyd Mayweather in the same video.

Deji finally registered his first win inside the boxing ring last month over Fousey Tube. While one would expect him to fight another YouTuber in his next fight, it looks like that won't be the case.

TheBreadBatch @TheBreadBatch Deji vs Floyd Mayweather - Dubai Deji vs Floyd Mayweather - Dubai https://t.co/1N7UKI1KGf

There have been a lot of rumors recently suggesting that Deji will take on 'Money' in an exhibition bout later this year. While the fight has not been made official just yet, it has sent the internet into a frenzy.. While reacting to the same in his recent video, 'JJ' said:

"If he pulls this off then f**k me man. What is this world? What is this world? If you told me five years ago, ten years ago, two years ago, I would've laught at your face and gone 'Shut up, there's no way.' Even what a year ago, that Deji would win his first boxing match and then fight Mayweather straight after, I'd think you're trying to insult me or something."

