"You will see the levels" - KSI eager on fighting Jake Paul in the future 

KSI (Olajide 'JJ' Olatunji) and Jake Paul have engaged in several arguments over the last week as they've agreed to fight each other as early as next year. The Watford-born YouTuber is set to face British rapper Swarmz (Brandon Scott) on August 27 after Alex Wassabi pulled out of the fight.

Paul was set to face Hasim Rahman Jr. on August 6, but the fight was also canceled due to the natural heavyweight allegedly being unable to make the stipulated weight.

In an interview with talkSPORT, 'JJ' voiced his thoughts on Jake Paul, where he said:

“I think he’s very good at manipulating an audience. Don’t get me wrong, he has done very well for himself to get to this level, to get this far, but it’s only a matter of time before I get to him, man. It’s only a matter of time. And once I do, I’m gonna enjoy every f***ing moment of it.”

The British YouTuber was then asked if he’ll be having more fights before facing Paul, to which he replied:

“Yeah, we’re gonna have a few fights in between... Oh yeah, 100 percent and you will see it, you will see the levels. I don’t wanna say too much, but Jake Paul is not as good as he thinks he is.”

View the report via talkSPORT's Michael Benson here:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn KSI told me he intends to have "a few fights" stepping up in opposition before facing Jake Paul next year. Regarding whether he can close the gap by the time they meet, he said: "100%, and you will see it, you will see the levels. Jake Paul is not as good as he thinks he is." KSI told me he intends to have "a few fights" stepping up in opposition before facing Jake Paul next year. Regarding whether he can close the gap by the time they meet, he said: "100%, and you will see it, you will see the levels. Jake Paul is not as good as he thinks he is."

KSI outlines how likely it was to fight Jake Paul on August 27 after the back-and-forth online

KSI is now set to face Swarmz after Alex Wassabi pulled out of the fight following a concussion in training.

As both Paul and 'JJ' werer faced with the problem of their opponents pulling out, the American took to Twitter to call Olatunji out to headline the August 27 event. Instead, the Brit has suggested that they should save their matchup for a later date.

When asked if he ever seriously considered this approach, Olatunji said during the same interview:

“All the back-and-forth was buls***. It’s all bulls***. A lot of what Jake says is all bulls***... It’s just not as easy as that, it’s just not, because Showtime, DAZN, they’re just not gonna make it as easy. And they’re like, ‘This is a humongous fight and we’re not gonna just shoehorn it into three weeks.’ So I was like, ‘Wembley Stadium, 2023, let’s make it happen.' Simple as that."

View the verbal agreement between KSI and Jake Paul here:

Jake Paul @jakepaul



Your hometown & winner takes all. 1000% I accept, but one condition…



ksi @KSI



Put your money where your mouth is and let’s finally end this.



Will you accept?



I'm gonna send you a contract. We fight next year. Wembley Stadium. Winner of the fight takes all. 100% of the purse will be on the line. Put your money where your mouth is and let's finally end this. Will you accept?

Good morning guy "fighting" rapper with t-shirt on. Your hometown & winner takes all. 1000% I accept, but one condition… You have to reply and admit that as of TODAY when it comes to boxing I am betr

