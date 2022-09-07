KSI exposes Jake Paul's coach after old tweets of him saying "Anderson Silva is not a threat" resurface

KSI recently took a shot at the upcoming fight between Jake Paul and Anderson Silva.

'The Problem Child' announced just a few hours back that he will be fighting former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva on October 29 in Phoenix, Arizona at the Gila River Arena. Rumors of the fight were doing the rounds on social media a few days before the announcement.

In response to the latest fight announcement, 'The Problem Child's' longtime rival, British YouTuber KSI, posted a photo of Paul's coach BJ Flores saying Silva would not be a real threat.

Flores was responding to a comment that said a 25-year-old Paul fighting 'The Spider' instead of Tommy Fury made sense. 'BJ' responded to the comment by saying:

"Does he? 48-year-old MMA fighter?"

'The Nightmare' posted the photo with the caption:

"What Jake Paul’s Coach said a few weeks ago"

Shortly after 'JJ' fought both Swarmz and Luis Pineda, Paul put out an announcement saying he would fight a pro boxer with a winning record in his next fight. Fans expected the American to up his competition by fighting someone his age and not retired UFC fighters, however, Anderson Silva is just that.

Despite being a legend in the UFC and having exceptional boxing skills, at 48-years-old the Brazilian is way past his prime.

Take a look at the tweet by 'JJ':

ksi @KSI What Jake Paul’s Coach said a few weeks ago What Jake Paul’s Coach said a few weeks ago 😅 https://t.co/6b7fvWX1rm

KSI and Jake Paul throw jabs at each other regarding their PPV sales

KSI and Jake Paul had yet another back-and-forth on Twitter. This time around, it was regarding the PPV sales of their respective last fights. 'The Nightmare' is fresh off a win over rapper Swarmz and Luis Pineda.

Paul, on the other hand, has not fought since his rematch against Tyron Woodley in August last year. 'The Problem Child' shared the link of an article with the rumored PPV sales for 'JJ's' last fight.

He captioned the post:

"Bullshit aside, the PPV business ain’t easy. Congrats to KSI and his boxing company. Those are great numbers. The day we finally settle this, it will break the internet and do some big PPV numbers on Showtime. I’m ready as soon as he feels he is."

'JJ' responded saying:

"Yeah this is cap. I can literally see your numbers and ours. We beat your last fight by a HUGE amount ppv wise. Even with your team trying hard to sabotage the event and me having to fight 2 randoms last minute. We are not the same."

According to the British YouTuber-turned-boxer, his 'Misfits Boxing' event did way better PPV-wise as compared to Paul vs. Woodley 2. With no official numbers declared by either party, these are just speculations.

Take a look at the tweet by 'JJ':

ksi @KSI twitter.com/jakepaul/statu… Jake Paul @jakepaul



mirror.co.uk/sport/boxing/k… Bullshit aside, the PPV business ain’t easy. Congrats to KSI and his boxing company. Those are great numbers. The day we finally settle this, it will break the internet and do some big PPV numbers on Showtime. I’m ready as soon as he feels he is. Bullshit aside, the PPV business ain’t easy. Congrats to KSI and his boxing company. Those are great numbers. The day we finally settle this, it will break the internet and do some big PPV numbers on Showtime. I’m ready as soon as he feels he is. mirror.co.uk/sport/boxing/k… Yeah this is cap. I can literally see your numbers and ours. We beat your last fight by a HUGE amount ppv wise. Even with your team trying hard to sabotage the event and me having to fight 2 randoms last minute. We are not the same Yeah this is cap. I can literally see your numbers and ours. We beat your last fight by a HUGE amount ppv wise. Even with your team trying hard to sabotage the event and me having to fight 2 randoms last minute. We are not the same 😂 twitter.com/jakepaul/statu…

Edited by Virat Deswal