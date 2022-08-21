KSI vs. Swarmz on DAZN: Who is a better knockout artist?

KSI is a far better knockout artist than Swarmz, mostly by default.

'The Nightmare' is set to return to the ring next Saturday on DAZN pay-per-view. The 29-year-old was originally set to face Alex Wassabi at the O2 Arena in London, England. However, earlier this month, the American withdrew.

With that, the upstart Misfits Boxing promotion decided to plug-in footballer-turned-rapper Swarmz as the new headliner. Later, the U.K. YouTube star announced that he would also fight Ivan Nikolov in a second fight on August 27. The Bulgarian currently holds a 3-16-2 professional boxing record.

On the other end of things, the rapper has never competed in a boxing match, amateur or professional. As for his training, Swarmz hasn't said much about his sparring, although he proclaims to have a lot of knockout power.

While KSI isn't an established knockout artist, he has shown that he does have power. In his first amateur boxing match in February 2018, he scored a TKO victory over Joe Weller in the third round with blistering combinations.

In his two subsequent boxing matches with Logan Paul, he couldn't knock down or knockout 'The Maverick'. However, he did land some massive shots that would've put down a lesser fighter. When it comes to knockout power, the English YouTuber has a knockout advantage on paper.

Will KSI defeat Swarmz?

Currently, KSI is a massive favorite to defeat Swarmz on August 27.

'The Nightmare's' return later this month will be his first bout since his decision victory over Logan Paul in November 2019. Despite not fighting in nearly three years, he's a massive betting favorite to win his comeback fight.

When his bout with Swarmz was announced, many, including Jake Paul, blasted the fight announcement. The reason being that while Swarmz may have an athletic background, he's never had a boxing match in any capacity.

Due to his lack of experience, many viewed the bout as a glorified squash match. The oddsmakers seemed to agree, as the YouTube star was installed as a -1000 betting favorite when the matchup was first announced.

However, the line between the two has only grown over the past few weeks. Currently, KSI is the -1500 betting favorite to win on his return. Meanwhile, Swarmz sits at a +800.

With odds like that, it seems that fans are riding with the YouTuber to win his return.

