"I think Usyk" - KSI predicts Oleksandr Usyk to defeat Anthony Joshua in the rematch

As Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua near fight night, KSI (Olajide 'JJ' Olatunji) has voiced his prediction ahead of the heavyweight clash.

The YouTube star is also making his return to the ring in August, where he's set to face British rapper Swarmz (Brandon Scott) in his first fight since 2019.

While doing a Q&A for the DAZN Boxing show ahead of his scheduled fight, KSI was asked to predict the title for the heavyweight rematch. The Englishman reluctantly answered by saying:

"Who do I think is going to win? I hate to say it, but I think Usyk. I'm sorry, bro, but I think Usyk is just too skillful. He's had too many amateur fights, his experience is just too much, and his ability to adapt during a fight is just too good. Especially when he was fighting [Derek] Chisora."

'JJ' then added:

"[Chisora] was putting it on him, and then he was able to just adapt. So, it's going to be hard for AJ. I want AJ to win because, you know, he's my boy... On paper, I think most people will go for Usyk."

Derek Chisora was Oleksandr Usyk's second opponent as a heavyweight and proved to be a difficult night's work for the former cruiserweight. However, Usyk continued to make adjustments during the contest and found a way to win.

KSI suggests how Anthony Joshua can defeat Oleksandr Usyk in the rematch

After an impressive display from Oleksandr Usyk in the first meeting, Anthony Joshua must switch up his strategy in the rematch.

KSI has suggested that Anthony Joshua should take some lessons from Tyson Fury's performance against Deontay Wilder in their third fight. Fury applied instant pressure to the American from early in the fight and ultimately secured a knockout win.

During the interview with DAZN on their boxing show, KSI said:

"I think AJ needs to come through scrapping. I think he needs to come in with intent and will. Obviously show technique but he needs to put it on Usyk. Kind of like how Fury did in the last fight with Wilder. He needs to put it on him, give him no space, don't let him dance around you... I think he kind've just let Usyk just get too many angles on him and he needed to just put it on him."

