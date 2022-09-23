KSI promises to give IShowSpeed, Noah Beck, and Theo Baker the toughest time of their lives at the Sidemen Charity match

KSI has promised that he will "pocket" the likes of IShowSpeed, Theo Baker, and Noah Beck in the Sidemen Charity football match this weekend. The game will take place on September 24 at 3 PM from Charlton's The Valley Stadium in Charlton, London. KSI and his YouTube team The Sidemen will go up against a select group of YouTube all-stars from around the world.

In a series of tweets, the YouTuber-turned-boxer and rapper called out many of his opponents. He first tweeted out at Noah Beck and Theo Baker, saying:

"Noah Beck and Theo Baker are gonna be in my back pocket this Saturday"

He then tweeted out at IShowSpeed, the famous American streamer and YouTuber saying:

"My goal is to make sure Speed has a terrible time playing against me"

KSI later called Noah Beck a "fraud" and uploaded a video of the American playing a practice match ahead of the charity game saying:

"He’s actually trash but looks good when playing against stinkers. I’m about to expose the fraud this Saturday"

KSI vs. Noah Beck will be a treat to watch as the Brit is in the best shape of his life and is fresh off a win against two opponents on the same night, albeit in boxing.

Beck, on the other hand, is a former D1 Football player and played extremely well in the Soccer Aid match. 'The Nightmare' is confident that the Sidemen will win again after four long years and is looking to put on an MVP-like performance on Saturday.

KSI exposes IShowSpeed with a video of him playing football and tiring out

KSI is a masterful promoter and knows exactly who to call out from the opposing team to stir up the fans. After all the trash talk aimed at Noah Beck and Theo Baker, he followed it up by posting another tweet which was a video that showed IShowSpeed tiring out after just one skill with the ball:

"This man is just pure trash, even against stinkers. Man did one skill and was out of breath. Another fraud getting exposed this Saturday"

In the video, 'Speed' tries to imitate Cristiano Ronaldo by doing his signature step overs. He was in a 1v1 against a defender and he threw the defender to the ground, mocked him and proceeded to miss an empty goal.

