"Oh my god you're black" - KSI FaceTime's Dream and gets a face reveal

KSI Face Timed the Minecraft YouTuber Dream before his highly awaited face reveal on his YouTube channel.

The American YouTuber started his channel back in 2014 but didn't post regularly. He started posting Minecraft content regularly in 2019 and slowly started gaining a lot of subscribers. Despite making videos for years, he remained anonymous and never showed his face.

However, he recently made the decision to reveal his face to his fans who had built up high expectations after listening to just his voice for years. Many content creators and YouTubers began Face Timing Dream to look at him and share their reactions on social media. KSI also called the American via FaceTime in order to get his own face reveal before the fans:

"Alright, everyone's doing it so I'm gonna do it as well. I'm gonna call dream and see what he looks like."

He then had someone record him as he FaceTimed dream and exclaimed:

"Oh my god you're black. I didn't expect you to be black bro.

The whole bit was a joke, and KSI's fans found it hilarious. His video has received 2.6 million views since posting it on Twitter. Fans realized what the Brit said in the video about Dream's appearance was not true.

KSI attributes Arsenal's win over Tottenham to Prime Hydration

Earlier this year, the Brit announced that his company Prime Hydration will be partnering up with Arsenal FC, one of the biggest football clubs in England. Prime became the club's official hydration partner and had its logo embossed on the sidelines of the historic Emirates Stadium in London.

Over the weekend, 'The Gunners' faced their arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Arsenal vs. Tottenham is known as the North London Derby. It is a bitterly fought rivalry between two teams that look to establish themselves as the best club in North London. 'The Gunners', who are at the top of the Premier League table, faced third-placed Tottenham and put on a dominant performance, winning 3-1.

KSI, who is an ardent Arsenal fan and even has his own personal suite at the Emirates Stadium, reacted to the win by saying:

"Another @PrimeHydrate performance from @Arsenal What do we think of Tottenham?"

He also reacted to the Manchester derby, contested between Manchester City and Manchester United over the weekend. City secured a 6-3 victory over their rivals. This got KSI thinking that the match between 'The Cityzens' and 'The Gunners' will be the match to lookout for.

