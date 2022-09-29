"Celebrating like it's the NFL" - KSI reacts to IShowSpeed's tackle on him 15 seconds into the Sidemen Charity match

KSI and IShowSpeed had an eventful weekend at the Sidemen Charity Match. The Sidemen organized a charity football match last weekend to raise money for multiple charities. YouTubers like Mr. Beast, KSI, and Lazarbeam were part of the match.

The Brit and the American Streamer played on opposing teams and went after each other the whole game. 'Speed' didn't take any time to make it known that he was going after the Brit. Fifteen seconds into the game, he sprinted from the right wing all the way to the left wing to tackle 'JJ' while he was trying to dribble the ball.

See the tackle below:

KSI NEWS @ksinews_ Speed went in straight for KSI Speed went in straight for KSI 😭https://t.co/5NevcQ8At1

The moment was just one of many viral moments they created on September 24 at 'The Valley' Stadium. In a recent Reddit reaction video, 'JJ' reacted to the tackle and gave his thoughts on it:

"Bro with that 15-second tackle bruv, I felt like I was playing against Stoke. Speed let me know what time it was."

He then explained how it happened and reacted to 'Speed's' celebration:

"I get the ball, I'm ready to pass it to Simon, bang! And look at this mo********er, he's celebrating like it's the NFL."

In the NFL, when a defender makes a clean tackle, or the offense gets a good block, they get very animated and start pumping their fists and celebrating. 'Speed' did the same thing 15 seconds into the match after giving away a foul to the opponents.

Watch the video below:

KSI and IShowSpeed square up and bark in the dressing room

KSI and IShowSpeed played in the Sidemen Charity Match on September 24 at Charlton Athletic's 'The Valley' Stadium. Before the match, the two teams were in their respective dressing rooms, and 'JJ' thought it would be a good idea to go into the opponent's dressing room. 'Speed' immediately confronted him and squared up to him in a playful manner as the American kept repeating:

"I'm about to bust your a**"

KSI accepted the challenge and replied saying:

"Come on, then"

Neither of them had any malicious intent and were smiling throughout the interaction. The pair got really close to each other, and 'Speed' started doing his signature bark into 'The Nightmare's' ears, and the Brit responded with his own.

The pair had many other memorable moments from the match since 'Speed' had made it his mission to make playing as difficult as possible for KSI.

Watch the video of their interaction below:

