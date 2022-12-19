As he prepares for his upcoming match against Dillon Danis, KSI recently commented that he received an odd fight challenge from Wayne Rooney.

Prior to his match against American Bellator mixed martial artist Danis on January 14 at Wembley Arena in London, the YouTube sensation and musician spoke to the media on Thursday.

Responding to questions from reporters, the Arsenal supporter made the unexpected admission that none other than Wayne Rooney had sent him a proposal to fight.

After making his boxing debut in 2018, JJ alleges that at some point during his boxing career, Manchester United and England football great Wayne Rooney made an undefined offer to fight him. The Scouse footballer is a huge boxing enthusiast and will reportedly accompany Tyson Fury to training next year for his bout with Oleksandr Usyk for the world heavyweight championship.

Before unveiling another former England footballer who appears interested in joining the rapidly expanding YouTube boxing scene, KSI insists that he swiftly declined the offer:

“I hope he doesn’t get annoyed that I said this, but Wayne Rooney hit me up being like, ‘We should fight’, and I said no. I just don’t want to do that. If Wayne Rooney is down of course I think it would be good to have him in the space. I know Wayne Bridge is another person that’s been interested in the space.”

Wayne Rooney calling for a battle with JJ is strange on top of the news that he will be sparring with Tyson Fury. All of this started when Rooney, who was watching Fury's most recent victory over Derek Chisora from the stands, was gushing about the 'Gypsy King,' calling him a 'legend' and urging that he be knighted for his contributions to boxing.

KSI on his long-term objective

Right now, it seems that KSI has his sights set on other well-known combatants in the influencer space. Jake Paul wanted to face KSI in place of Alex Wassabi when Wassabi withdrew from their bout. However, he rejected Paul's offer.

As his fight with Jake Paul approaches, KSI is looking for big names to fight and increase his name value. Internet personality Andrew Tate is among the fighters on the list, and one of them even went so far as to say they would "love to fight Andrew Tate."

So with so many fighters of interest, it’s highly unlikely that JJ will accept Wayne Rooney’s challenge. However, he hasn’t completely dispelled the possibility of a fight occurring in the future but has made no specific plans for the matchup to happen later on.

