"Well this aged beautifully" - KSI reacts to Jake Paul's call to replace Alex Wassabi

Olajide Olatunji, more commonly known as KSI, has responded to Jake Paul's offer to fight him later this month.

'The Nightmare' was set to face Alex Wassabi at the O2 Arena in London, England this August on DAZN pay-per-view.

However, last night the headliner fell apart. The American apparently suffered a concussion in training and pulled out of the bout. With that, the Watford-native had no opponent for his first boxing match since his decision victory over Logan Paul in November 2019.

Without an opponent, Jake Paul offered to save the event on Twitter earlier today. 'The Problem Child' was set to face Hasim Rahman Jr. this weekend, but that fight also fell apart. With no opponents for either man, the American Youtuber thought it was the perfect time to clash.

Paul also questioned what KSI's excuse would be, insinuating that he would turn the fight down. Now, the latter has responded on social media, seemingly turning the matchup down, while also having a laugh about the situation.

The Brit shared a screenshot showing a previous exchange with Paul in July. In the exchange, Olatunj said that the American would be begging to fight him sooner rather than later.

With Paul now asking for the matchup, it seems the prediction has aged well. The crusierweight seemed to agree, stating that it aged beautifully.

See KSI's response to Jake Paul below:

ksi @KSI Well this aged beautifully Well this aged beautifully https://t.co/UP6XvjJH2X

Jake Paul agrees to fight KSI on August 27

Jake Paul has responded to KSI's tweet and downplayed the Brit poking fun at him.

In response to 'The Nightmare' sharing his previous prediction that his rival would be begging for a fight against him, the younger Paul brother shared his own video that aged poorly. In a prior press conference, the Watford-native stated that he wanted to fight Paul.

However, he wanted to fight him on his own terms. In a presser with Alex Wassabi, Olatunji stated that he wanted to fight Paul on his undercard in the U.K.. He then laughed off the possibility that it would happen.

Well, it seems that 'The Problem Child' wants it to happen. The 25-year-old shared a video of the rapper's previous comments and stated that he would agree to the terms and fight him later this month at the O2 Arena in London, England.

Watch Jake Paul's video below:

Jake Paul @jakepaul



YEAH!

YES SURE!

GREAT! YES

NO PROBLEM SIR KSI

I AGREE TO ALL

YOUR TERMS!! THIS AGED TERRIBLY @KSI YEAH!YES SURE!GREAT! YESNO PROBLEM SIR KSII AGREE TO ALLYOUR TERMS!! THIS AGED TERRIBLY @KSI YEAH!YES SURE!GREAT! YESNO PROBLEM SIR KSII AGREE TO ALL YOUR TERMS!! https://t.co/wrYIcePF4w

