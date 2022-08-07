"The show will go on" - KSI vows to fight back-up fighter on August 27th

KSI will fight later this month, but it won't be against Alex Wassabi or Jake Paul.

'The Nightmare' was originally scheduled to face the aforementioned Wassabi this month at the O2 Arena in London, England. The bout was set to headline the first ever Misfits Boxing card on DAZN pay-per-view.

As of now, the card is set to proceed. However, they're moving forward without one of their headliners, as Wassabi pulled out with a concussion. Following his injury, his promoter, Jake Paul, offered to step up and settle his long-standing rivalry with the Brit.

However, it seems that the Watford-native isn't interested in that fight at the moment. The 29-year-old responded to Paul's callouts and comments online on Twitter, where he made it clear that a fight with him isn't going to happen right now for many reasons.

The YouTube star stated that a fight between himself and 'The Problem Child' shouldn't come together on short-notice as it doesn't make sense. The British fighter also stated that a bout of that magnittude would need a stadium for the atmosphere.

Beyond that, KSI has also revealed that they have a back-up fighter on standby for the card. While the mystery opponent hasn't been revealed as of now, 'The Nightmare' made it clear that he's going to honor his word to that backup fighter and that Jake Paul won't be involved in any capacity.

See KSI's tweet about the fight on August 27th below:

Enjoy your night out buddy 🏿 @jakepaul I will honor my word to my fans and to my opponent because my word means something unlike yours.The show will go on on August 27th and you or MVP won’t have a thing to do with it.Enjoy your night out buddy I will honor my word to my fans and to my opponent because my word means something unlike yours. The show will go on on August 27th and you or MVP won’t have a thing to do with it. Enjoy your night out buddy 👍🏿 @jakepaul

Who could be KSI's mystery opponent?

As of now, there's no real front-runner to face KSI on August 27th.

Since his cancelation with Alex Wassabi, a seemingly endless number of fighters have offered to fight the British star. Names such as Jake Paul, Austin McBroom, and Anthony Taylor have offered to step-in on short notice.

However, since 29-year-old revealed that they have a back-up fighter on standby, any hopes of the aforementioned matchups have gone out the window. The speculation has now shifted to who the Brit could fight later this month.

However, fellow YouTube boxer Yousef Erakat (also known as Fousey) has an idea. The American, who is set to fight at the event later this month, suggested the headliner fight Austin McBroom's brother Landon.

Given that the British star and Austin had beef in the past, Fousey suggested the matchup could possibly build to a future encounter.

See Fousey's tweet below:

OR as I said the contracted fighter to just let the show go on. Austin McBroom will NOT take the fight because he’s all about the “money.” Landon would and that would set up Austin VS KSI at a later date if KSI were to win.OR as I said the contracted fighter to just let the show go on.

