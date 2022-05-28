"It will happen" - KSI's trainer Leon Wills talks about potential Jake Paul fight

KSI is currently preparing for his return fight against an unnamed opponent on August 27. Ahead of the bout, his trainer Leon Wills spoke about a potential fight against Jake Paul.

'The Problem Child' is now among boxing's biggest stars and has aspirations to become a world champion one day. Furthermore, he has always wanted to fight 'The Nightmare' and avenge his brother's loss to the British YouTuber.

In a recent interview with Boxing Social, KSI's trainer Leon Wills spoke about the possibility of his charge fighting Jake Paul:

"Yeah it will happen, it will happen, definitely. [Because] they both want it. But it's not JJ's turn, he's a busy man, he's got a lot of things going on. But once he fights August 27, as he said, he has to fight a bit more often to catch up with a few fights before he fights Jake. [Because] Jake's been active all this while so it's just only right, you get the rust off and then when you're ready to fight, you fight."

Jake Paul himself is currently preparing for his next fight. He announced the date of his return to the ring, August 13. However, he has not revealed who he will be fighting.

.@JakePaul has announced that he'll make his return to the ring in August.



Who do you want to see him fight next?

Watch the interview below:

KSI reveals his ripped physique ahead of August 27 fight

KSI revealed his shredded physique to his fans while performing at a recent concert. 'The Nightmare' was performing in a sold-out arena when fans began chanting "take it off." The YouTuber then took his shirt off to reveal his impressive physique.The 28-year-old rapper addressed the moment in a video on his YouTube channel and told fans what to expect next:

"I'm still what, three months away from my fight, so I'm glad you lot think I look Wham right now. Best believe it is very hard to lose weight... August 27 is gonna be a big f*****g day man, I can't wait. Whoever I face is getting smashed, obliterated. I'm so excited. People haven't even seen how I box, like nothing, they ain't seen nothing."

talkSPORT @talkSPORT



talksport.com/sport/boxing/1… KSI reveals impressive body transformation ahead of return to boxing in August KSI reveals impressive body transformation ahead of return to boxing in August talksport.com/sport/boxing/1…

Fans will be eagerly waiting to see who 'The Nightmare' chooses as his opponent after nearly three years away from the ring.

Watch the video below:

