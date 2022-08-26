How to watch KSI vs. Swarmz live with DAZN's free trial.

In order to watch KSI vs. Swarmz on DAZN, you will have to buy the pay-per-view, even if you use the free trial.

'The Nightmare' is set to return to action this Saturday night from the O2 Arena in London, England. The influencer-heavy card will be both opened and closed by the British star in his first event since his win over Logan Paul in November 2019.

For the event, the 29-year-old will fight not once, but twice on August 27th. The YouTuber will open the card against footballer-turned-rapper Swarmz, who is making his boxing debut. If successful, the Brit will turn around and face professional boxer Luis Alcatraz Pineda in the headliner.

For fans, all the action is being broadcast on DAZN. The service isn't new to fans of the British YouTuber, as he previously fought back on the service for his rematch with 'The Maverick', three years ago. However, that card wasn't pay-per-view.

For KSI vs. Swarmz, the event is being broadcast on DAZN pay-per-view. The service normally costs $19.99 for a monthly subscription. However, the first month is free for new subscribers who haven't signed up for the service in the past.

Sadly for fans, they will have to pay an additional $9.99 to buy the event, even if you have a DAZN subscription. If you don't want to get a subscription, you can still buy the card, but it will cost $29.99.

Will KSI win in his return fights?

Currently, KSI is a heavy favorite to win both of his fights on August 27th.

In the opening bout, 'The Nightmare' will face footballer-turned-rapper Swarmz. While the rapper has stated that he's a "madman," that won't help him much in the boxing ring, as he's never had an amateur or professional contest in the past.

For that reason, the British YouTuber is currently a -1429 favorite to win on his return. Meanwhile, Swarmz sits at a +900 for any fans who are hoping to cash in on the massive upset.

If the 29-year-old wins his first matchup, he will then head to the main event. There, he will face professional boxer Luis Alcatraz Pineda. The Mexican currently sports a 2-5 pro record, but has had upwards of 50 amateur contests, and has a big height advantage.

Despite all the odds in his favor, the YouTuber is currently favored to win the matchup, at -500 odds. Meanwhile, the pro boxer sits at +400 odds.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by micah.curtis85