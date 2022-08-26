KSI vs. Swarmz and Pineda Reddit stream, crackstreams alternatives: How can you legally watch the event 

The highly anticipated KSI vs. Swarmz and Pineda event is set to go down this weekend on Saturday, August 27. The card will take place at the O2 Arena in London and boasts exciting matchups from top to bottom filled with various social media influencers entering the boxing ring.

The event will mark the return of Olajide 'JJ' Olatunji to the squared circle. He hasn't fought since his win over Logan Paul in 2019 and is looking to make his return with a bang by fighting two people on the same night.

Interestingly, the event has taken a completely different shape in the past few weeks. Originally, KSI was supposed to take on fellow YouTuber Alex Wassabi. However, Wassabi was forced to pull out of the fight with an apparent concussion. This led to the Brit deciding to fight two people on the same night.

KSI's first fight will be against fellow British musician Swarmz and 'JJ' will take a step up by fighting pro-boxer Lucas Alcaraz Pineda for his second fight. Besides these two fights, there are many more exciting bouts scheduled for the night.

The undercard for the event looks as follows: Faze Temper vs. Slim, Deji vs. Fousey, Sam Hyde vs. IAMTHMPSN, King Kenny vs. FaZe Sensei, Salt Papi vs. Andy Warski, and Deen The Great vs. Evilhero.

KSI vs. Swarmz and Pineda - Live streaming

Here you will find everything you need to know about the streaming platforms you can use to legally watch the KSI vs. Swarmz and Pineda event in the United States, the United Kingdom and India.

United States

The full card is available to be purchased via DAZN in the United States. Existing subscribers of DAZN can purchase the pay-per-view at just $9.99. However, new subscribers will have to pay an additional $19.99 to buy the monthly subscription offered by DAZN.

United Kingdom

The pay-per-view model in the United Kingdom has been kept similar to that of the United States. Fans will have to buy the event from DAZN at £11.99. However, it is worth noting that you will have to be subscribed to DAZN's monthly service, which costs £7.99 per month, in order to buy the pay-per-view.

India

Thankfully for those looking to watch the event live from India, the prices have been kept pocket friendly. Viewers don't have to buy the pay-per-view. Instead, they can just buy DAZN's monthly subscription, which costs ₹69 to watch the event live.

Edited by Aziel Karthak