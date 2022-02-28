Lawrence Okolie vs. Michal Cieslak results

Lawrence Okolie looked to defend the WBO World Cruiserweight title against a strong Polish challenger in Michal Cieslak. Despite fighting in his hometown, Okolie had to deal with the hostile Polish crowd that turned out in great numbers to support Cieslak. The main event was a very important matchup in the division to see who would move on to challenge for unification fights.

The co-main event saw Olympic gold medalist Galal Yafai make his professional boxing debut against Carlos Bautista. Yafai looked to replicate his Olympic success as he transitioned to professional boxing. Also on the card was Ricky Hatton's son Campbell Hatton, who took on Joe Ducker in a bout scheduled for six rounds.

The event took place at the O2 Arena in London and all the stars were out to watch the fight. From UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya to former Unified Heavyweight Champion of the world Anthony Joshua.

Lawrence Okolie vs. Michal Cieslak main card results

Lawrence Okolie def. Michal Cieslak via unanimous decision (116-111, 115-112, 117-110) – to retain the WBO Cruiserweight title

WBO Cruiserweight Champion Lawrence Okolie put on a show against Michal Cieslak in the main event of the evening. For the first time in his professional career, 'The Sauce' went the distance. Many expected Okolie to win via KO or TKO. Although he did get close several times, Cieslak managed to hold on. Okolie also knocked Cieslak down in the fifth round.

In the first half of the fight, Okolie did manage to hurt Cieslak several times. However, Cieslak looked to stop the charge by frequently clinching. Towards the end of the fight, Okolie looked to be in much better shape. A tired Cieslak began throwing punches to the back of the head in frustration. However, Okolie was the clear winner after twelve rounds.

Galal Yafai def. Carlos Vado Bautista via TKO (R5 at 2:11) – to win the WBC International Flyweight title

The 2020 Olympic gold medalist made an impressive debut by knocking Carlos Bautista down in the fifth round to win the WBC International Flyweight title. The fight was stopped by Bautista's corner, who waved the towel after Bautista got knocked down.

Jordan Gill def. Karim Guerfi via KO (R9 at 2:59) – to win EBU European Featherweight title

Jordan Gill pulled off an impressive performance to beat Karim Guerfi. At the end of the fight, both fighters were also finding it difficult to stand straight, highlighting the war they had been through.

Anthony Fowler def. Lukasz Maciec via unanimous decision (99-93, 99-92, 99-91)

Fabio Wardley def. Daniel Martz via KO (R2 at 1:30)

Campbell Hatton def. Joe Ducker via TKO (R6 at 2:23)

Lawrence Okolie vs. Michal Cieslak undercard results

Cheavon Clarke def. Toni Visic via KO (R2 at 2:01)

John Hedges def Aleksander Nagolski via TKO (R4 at 0:38)

Demsey McKean def. Ariel Esteban Bracamonte via points (80-72)

